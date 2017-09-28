Carlos Rodon has arthroscopic surgery on left shoulder

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Thursday that Carlos Rodon underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left shoulder Wednesday.

Rodon has significant bursitis in the shoulder, which was debrided. Rodon opened the season on the DL with upper biceps and bursitis and also finished the season on the DL after making 12 starts.

Hahn said Rodon is expected to make a full recovery, which should take six to eight months before he returns to a major league mound. The debridement procedure was performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal El Attrache. No rotator cuff or labrum damage was found.

The six to eight months window extends from approximately Opening Day to June 1.

Carlos Rodon pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 19, 2017 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

“The timing will depend on how his rehab goes,” Hahn said. “We’ll know more about the specifics of the timing when Carlos completes his rehab and begins throwing in spring training.”

Hahn made the announcement while addressing media before the Sox’ final home game of the season at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“All things considered it was as good a result as we could have hoped for knowing that we got to the point where he needed the arthroscopy to determine exactly what was troubling him in the shoulder.”

Hahn said Rodon has “a good prognosis going forward, a full and complete recovery to return to the pitcher he was.”