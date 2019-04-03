Carlos Rodon strikes out nine in White Sox 8-3 win over Kluber, Indians

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 03: Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon #55 of the Chicago White Sox pitches during the second inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on April 3, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775308548

CLEVELAND — The White Sox won despite themselves Wednesday, thanks to a second good performance in as many outings from Opening Day starter Carlos Rodon. This one — six innings of one-run, two-hit ball with one walk and nine strikeouts — was excellent, and he needed to be the way the fumbling Sox defense continued to play in a 8-3 victory over the Indians and Corey Kluber.

More on the defense later. Rodon deserves top billing for overcoming it with a superb performance, easily outdueling struggling Indians ace Corey Kluber, who was knocked out in the fourth inning. Sixteen swinging strikes was exhibit A that Rodon, who lowered his career ERA against the Tribe to 2.49, was on.

So were the Sox bats. Third baseman Yoan Moncada continued to hit everything in sight, ripping a 439-foot homer to right field in the xth inning after walking twice and hitting a 410-foot double off the high wall in center field. Moncada is batting .450.

Jose Abreu drove in three runs with a single and double off the right-field wall, raising his average to .314 and RBI total to seven in five games. Leury Garcia had the first four-hit game of his career, all singles, and like Moncada next to him at the top of the Sox lineup, scored three runs. And Eloy Jimenez singled through each side of the infield, hiking his average to .200 as he finds his way through his first week of major league pitching.

Kluber allowed six runs — four earned — on eight hits over 3 1/3 innings.

On the down side, the Sox made three errors, including two on one play. Moncada, who threw one in the first inning on a Jose Ramirez ground ball. Ramirez would score the first (unearned) run against Carlos Rodon, who struck out the side. Later, second baseman Yolmer Sanchez — who went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and is batting .050 — dropped a Jose Ramirez pop-up in short right. Garcia picked the ball up and had a chance to get Ramirez at second, but his throw deflected off the glove of shortstop Jose Rondon for another error.

Rodon (1-1, 1.59 ERA) then struck out Jordan Luplow and got two ground ball outs to end the inning and his day at 103 pitches.

The Sox weren’t all bad on defense. Rondon made a good running catch near the tarp in foul territory, Sanchez went behind second base for a ground ball in the ninth inning to make a nice play.

Ryan Burr and Kelvin Herrera each pitched one perfect inning of scoreless relief. Nate Jones allowed a harmless two-run homer to Hanley Ramirez in the ninth.