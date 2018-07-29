Carlos Rodon strong again, White Sox bullpen struggles in loss

Every start for Carlos Rodon feels like a mini referendum on his future. Is he a potential staff ace for a future contending White Sox team, trade fodder because his timeline doesn’t match up with the franchise’s rebuild, or maybe something else?

Recently, Rodon has looked like a guy capable of pitching at the top of a rotation, and that continued Sunday in the Sox’s 7-4 loss to Toronto. Rodon, however, didn’t get the win thanks to Teoscar Hernandez’s game-tying homer off Jace Fry to begin the ninth. Fry then hit Kendrys Morales and gave up an Aledmys Diaz double before getting replaced by Jeanmar Gomez, who surrendered Brandon Drury’s go-ahead two-run double as part of a five-run ninth.

As for Rodon, the 25-year-old lefty went 7 2/3 innings and allowed two runs and five hits while striking out six. Other than Diaz’s fifth-inning homer and Lourdes Gurriel Jr’s RBI single in the eighth, Rodon showed the stuff that’s propelled him to one of the best stretches of his career.

And maybe gives him a chance to be a number one for a good team.

Carlos Rodon of the White Sox delivers the ball against the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 29, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

“He certainly has an opportunity to be able to do something like that, absolutely. I think he’s got good enough stuff. I think he’s been continuing to edge forward. He really looks free and easy out there now,” manager Rick Renteria said before the game. “I mean, he looks very very comfortable. He’s been giving us some good outings. Again, he’s another young man that, as he’s continuing to evolve, has become a little bit more efficient. We hope that efficiency remains there.

“He certainly trusts himself. He’s a competitor, and if he continues to do that he certainly has a chance to be able to be at the top of the rotation.”

Entering Sunday, Rodon had made three straight quality starts, and was 3-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 27 strikeouts over his last five. Following a one-out walk in the eighth, Renteria went out to speak with Rodon, who was at 108 pitches. Renteria kept Rodon in, and he responded by striking out Randal Grichuk before allowing Gurriel’s run-scoring single on his 116th and final pitch.

“I don’t worry about his toughness. The biggest thing that I worry about is make sure that he doesn’t get too far out of his emotions and lose his composure,” Renteria said. “I think he is driven enough to be able to manage the top of the rotation as he continues to move forward.”

Mundelein’s Ryan Borucki, meanwhile, lived out a childhood dream by pitching at Guaranteed Rate Field. He went six innings and allowed two runs and six hits on 103 pitches but is still waiting for his first major-league victory.

Borucki, who grew up a Sox fan that wears 56 and said he loved Mark Buehrle, entered Sunday 0-2 but with an impressive 2.79 ERA. Pitching in front of friends, family and former teammates and coaches, the 24-year-old Borucki gave up Omar Narvaez’s RBI groundout in the fifth and Matt Davidson’s run-scoring single in the sixth that gave the Sox a 2-1 lead.

Narvaez added to the lead in the seventh with his fourth homer of the season. Daniel Palka had a pinch-homer in the ninth.