Catch a really big flathead catfish from a kayak?: How to earn Fish of the Week

Art Krohnert landed a 48-pound flathead catfish while fishing from a kayak over the weekend on a Libertyville Fishing Club outing on Clinton Lake.

Al Silcroft fowarded the nomination from several highlights on the club outing.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or by email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).