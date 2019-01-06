Catch? Fumble? Confusing call on Bears’ final drive of first half vs Eagles

Was it a catch? A fumble? What happens when no one recovers it?

With 36 seconds left in the first half in Sunday’s game against the Eagles, Bears quarterback Trubisky threw a ball deep right to Anthony Miller, which was broken up by Eagles cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc at the Eagles’ 7 yard line.

Officials reviewed the play to see if it was a fumble and not an incompletion. What made any ruling tricky: no one picked up the fumble. Officials blew the play dead before either team recovered it.

From the casebook regarding incomplete passes reversed to catch/fumble, the third paragraph has the relevant information: pic.twitter.com/TQizOr7ZFP — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs (@footballzebras) January 6, 2019

During the replay, both teams began walking toward the 7, as though the ball was spotted there.

The ruling ultimately kept the ball where it was, after an incomplete pass.

The rulebook states that “if the Referee does not have clear and obvious visual evidence as to which player recovered the loose ball, or that the ball went out of bounds, the ruling on the field will stand.”

The Bears eventually kicked a 29-yard field goal as the half expired.