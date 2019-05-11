Catcher James McCann key to White Sox win in more ways than one

James McCann #33 of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by first base coach Daryl Boston #8 after hitting a single in the seventh inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 11, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. | Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

TORONTO — Catcher James McCann was instrumental to the White Sox’ 7-2 win over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in more ways than one.

In his 10th multi-hit game this season, McCann put Jays outfielder Billy McKinney to work in right field. McCann hit two doubles in McKinney’s direction and on both occasions he failed make the play. In the seventh, the ball bounced off of McKinney’s glove near the warning track. Then in the eighth, the ball bounced into the stands for a ground-rule double.

McCann is hitting an astounding .376 with 12 extra-base hits in 22 games this season. He attributes his offensive success to a new approach.

“Something I’ve learned over my career is some of the times where you’re failing or not having success it’s because you’re trying to do too much,” McCann said. “So my big thing is taking what’s given to me and not trying to hit the seven-run homer that is impossible to hit … to make-up the last six, seven, eight at-bats of no results.”

McCann believes his widened stance has also played a role in his hot start at the plate.

“The big thing for me is getting my body out of the way, and that’s what the open stance has done,” he said. “It’s allowed me to see the ball and allowed me to keep my body out of my swing and allowed my hands to work.”

McCann seemed to do everything right Saturday.

Along with his four-hit effort, which tied his career high, McCann was also key part of the Sox’ defensive efforts.

In the first, McCann caught Jays first baseman Justin Smoak stealing at second after he threw a laser to shortstop Tim Anderson. He also played an instrumental part of getting Jays third baseman Vladimir Geurrero out with the shift in the sixth.

McCann, who played his first five seasons with the Tigers before signing a one-year deal with the Sox this offseason, has seemingly established a good rapport with the entire pitching staff. He’s been behind the plate for 12 of the Sox’ 17 wins this season.

“He’s been doing a really nice job,” Renteria said. “One of the things that we knew about him when we first acquired him is that he can really work behind the plate.”

McCann led right-hander Ivan Nova to his second consecutive quality start. Nova allowed five hits and one run through six innings. He started the seventh inning, but Renteria pulled him after he allowed back-to-back singles.

“He’s been attacking the strike zone,” Renteria said of Nova. “Him and Mac have been working very well together and he gave us some distance and we’ve been looking for that from our guys.”

Nova said he recognizes how important McCann is to his own success as a pitcher. He also praised him as a “good catcher,” and said, “he calls really good games.”

McCann said Nova executed his pitches well.

“He just kind of built off his last outing against Cleveland,” McCann said. “He used his fastball on both sides of the plate, he used all his off-speed pitches and he attacked and he threw all his pitches at both sides of the plate at any time.”