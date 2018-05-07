Catholic League sweep at Des Plaines River sectional: IHSA bass fishing

Senior Hunter Dauparas (left) and junior Nick Katello led Providence to the title at the Des Plaines River sectional for high school bass fishing. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

In 2018, it’s all about left or right.

“Most of the boats went left [upstream], we went right,’’ Providence senior Hunter Dauparas said Monday afternoon.

It made all the difference.

The Celtics repeated as champions of the Des Plaines River sectional for bass fishing out of Big Basin Marina in Channahon.

Providence Boat 1 with Dauparas and junior Nick Katello weighed a limit of five largemouth bass at 10 pounds, 15.6 ounces. Brother Rice Boat 1 (9-3.4) was second, edging Marist Boat 1 (9-0.4) in a Catholic League sweep of the 17-boat field.

The top three teams at each sectional advance to the state championship May 18 and 19 at Carlyle Lake. This is the 10th season the Illinois High School Association will hold a state championship for bass fishing.

On Monday, turning downstream, the Celtics found an area with only four boats and started catching bass. Each boat may weigh in their top five bass (largemouth, smallmouth or spotted), 12 inches or longer.

Dauparas anchored their catch with a 2-15 largemouth.

“I was reeling it in and thought it was a small one and said, `I will flip it in,’ but [Providence coach Scott Orban] said, `No, I’ll get the net,’ ’’ said Dauparas, who will attend Colgate for the academics, but also be a lineman in football.

“We caught fish all day,’’ said Orban, who was also the boat captain. “We even caught crappie on back-to-back casts with a ChatterBait.’’

Each boat is operated by an adult captain.

The Celtics were primarily fishing jigs and ChatterBaits. Orban figured his guys caught 30 bass total, about 15 keepers.

All Chicago-area sectionals were postponed from Thursday to Monday because of a bad weather forecast. That change also reduced the field at the Des Plaines sectional to 17 boats as some boat captains could not take Monday off. Each school is allowed to enter two boats.

Brother Rice freshman Ryan Arbagey caught the day’s big bass, a 3-9.8 largemouth, late afternoon to anchor the Crusaders’ second place finish. He said it came on a white spinner bait, but I suspect junior teammate Nolan Quinn was coaching him in fisherman’s no-secrets speak. The two other team members were Jack Finnegan and Collin Rice.

Marist was third with senior Sean Murphy catching four of their five keepers. It’s second consecutive trip to state for Murphy, who will attend Moraine Valley Community College and join the bass club started by coach Jim O’Neil. Junior Kyle Franks caught the other keeper.

At first O’Neil, who had an outstanding prep career, said they caught fish with spinner baits and jigs, then he said, “Oh, I’ll give the specifics.’’ That was 1/4-ounce Sexy Shad spinner baits and ½-ounce green pumpkin with orange jigs.

High school bass fishing evolves.

