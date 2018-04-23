As if the Cavaliers’ 104-100 win over the Pacers to even the first-round Eastern Conference series 2-2 Sunday night wasn’t enough to silence a heckling fan, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue personally went out of his way to clap back at a fan who criticized his wardrobe.
During Game 4 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, a fan was critical of Lue’s attire, according to the Indianapolis Star. Lue was wearing a gray suit with a white shirt and a striped gray tie.
“It’s a new fashion,” Lue reportedly told the Pacers fan. “You wouldn’t know that. You live in Indiana.”
Twitter users had a heyday making fun of Lue’s remark:
Lue’s questionable fashion choices came after the entire Cavs team decided to show up to the game wearing the same black suits.