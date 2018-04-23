Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue to heckling fan: ‘You live in Indiana’

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue watches during the second half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Indianapolis. Cleveland won 104-100. | Darron Cummings/Associated Press

As if the Cavaliers’ 104-100 win over the Pacers to even the first-round Eastern Conference series 2-2 Sunday night wasn’t enough to silence a heckling fan, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue personally went out of his way to clap back at a fan who criticized his wardrobe.

During Game 4 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, a fan was critical of Lue’s attire, according to the Indianapolis Star. Lue was wearing a gray suit with a white shirt and a striped gray tie.

“It’s a new fashion,” Lue reportedly told the Pacers fan. “You wouldn’t know that. You live in Indiana.”

Twitter users had a heyday making fun of Lue’s remark:

Ah yes, nice burn. Didn't he grow up in Missouri and go to school in Nebraska? Clearly we're the issue. — Indianapolis Monthly (@IndyMonthly) April 23, 2018

Cleveland is fashion hot-bed? — Mitch Wright (@_MitchWright_) April 23, 2018

The most creativity he's shown all year. — Jeff Schwartz (@TheJeffSchwartz) April 23, 2018

Lue’s questionable fashion choices came after the entire Cavs team decided to show up to the game wearing the same black suits.