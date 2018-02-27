Cavaliers identify and ban fan who aimed racial taunts at Spurs’ Patty Mills

San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills, center, from Australia, drives between Cleveland Cavaliers' Jeff Green, left, and Kyle Korver in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers have indefinitely banned a fan from their arena for making racial taunts at San Antonio’s Patty Mills.

Security officials reviewed videotape from Sunday’s game and identified the fan sitting near the court. He yelled at Mills while the Spurs guard was shooting free throws in the fourth quarter.

The team did not disclose his name or any details about him. He is barred from events at Quicken Loans Arena, with the team to review the ban after one year.

Thanks @thats_Z_Truth. I am a proud Islander. Like my Jamaican Brothers, me & my family in the islands of the Torres Strait have experienced racial slurs for decades. Hope your efforts will enlighten this confused, hateful fan. #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/yH3nKlGv4A — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) February 26, 2018

While Mills was at the foul line, the fan was heard on the ABC broadcast twice yelling,

“Hey, Jamaica called, they want their bobsledder back!” Mills is black and from Australia with an Aboriginal heritage.

Last week, the Blackhawks banned four fans from attending their games after they yelled racist taunts toward Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly.