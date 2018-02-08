In a flurry of moves before the trade deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers basically traded anyone not named LeBron or currently injured to try and rebuild their roster and salvage the season.
The Cavs started by sending Channing Frye and unhappy Isaiah Thomas to the Lakers for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. Then they shipped Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder to Utah and Iman Shumpert to the Kings for Rodney Hood and George Hill.
Finally, they sent Dwyane Wade and his fading talents packing to South Beach.
When the dust cleared, the trade activity left Cavs fans needing a scorecard and the internet searing.
Take a look:
In case you are wondering, here’s how the new-look Cavaliers will take shape.