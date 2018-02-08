Cavaliers trade Thomas, Wade, Crowder, Rose ahead of NBA trade deadline

The Cavaliers blew up their roster in an attempt to salvage their season. | Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cavaliers are making more than just a splash before the trade deadline — they’re making a tsunami.

The Cavaliers blew up their roster in an attempt to salvage their season ahead of Thursday’s 2 p.m. NBA trade deadline.

And no one — except for maybe LeBron James — is safe.

Isaiah Thomas, who was acquired during the offseason from the Celtics in exchange for Kyrie Irving, was the first to go Thursday morning. The Cavaliers traded Thomas and Channing Frye to the Lakers in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance, according to ESPN.

Then, the dominoes began to fall. The Cavaliers shipped Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose to the Jazz for Rodney Hood, and Iman Shumpert was traded to the Kings for George Hill in a three-way deal, according to ESPN. The Jazz will likely release Rose, a former league MVP, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Even James’ buddy, Dwyane Wade is leaving Cleveland. He’ll return home to the Miami Heat in exchange for their heavily protected second-round pick.

Whatever Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman and coach Tyronne Lue were trying to attempt this season, it’s not working. Cleveland holds a 31-22 record this season after narrowly defeating the Timberwolves in overtime thanks to a last-minute turn around jumper by James. That puts them at third in the eastern conference standings and seven games behind the Celtics.

The new-look Cleveland Cavaliers:

LeBron James

JR Smith

Tristan Thompson

Kevin Love

Jeff Green

Rodney Hood

George Hill

Jordan Clarkson

Larry Nance Jr.

Kyle Korver

Cedi Osman

Jose Calderon

Ante Zizic

(Open Roster Spot)

(Open Roster Spot) — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) February 8, 2018

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney