Cavaliers won’t suspend or fine Rodney Hood for refusing to enter Game 4

CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the situation says the Cleveland Cavaliers will not fine or suspend forward Rodney Hood for refusing to enter Game 4 against Toronto.

The Athletic first reported that Hood declined coach Tyronn Lue’s request to replace LeBron James with 7:38 left and the Cavs leading by 30, angering his teammates and others in the organization. Hood spoke to team officials about the incident Tuesday and will not be disciplined, said the person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

The person said Hood expressed regret for the incident and “didn’t want to be a distraction.”

Hood has struggled in the playoffs after being acquired in a February trade from Utah. The 25-year-old is averaging 4.6 points in 17 minutes and hasn’t looked comfortable in Cleveland’s offense.

The Cavs advanced to the Eastern Conference finals by sweeping the Raptors.