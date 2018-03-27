CB Marcus Cooper gets a ‘clean slate’ from the Bears for 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bears general manager Ryan Pace has granted cornerback Marcus Cooper another chance.

Pace confirmed that the team has agreed to terms on a new one-year deal with Cooper, who was cut on March 14 with quarterback Mike Glennon and receiver Markus Wheaton. Cooper’s release voided the three-year, $16 million deal he signed last year with the Bears.

“We were very open and honest with him and his agents in that process,” Pace said Tuesday during the NFL’s annual meetings. “Marcus was able to explore the market a little bit. We feel very fortunate and very happy to have him back in the mix.”

Cooper still remains the Bears’ third cornerback behind Kyle Fuller and Prince Amukamara, who also recently received new contracts.

Marcus Cooper returns a blocked field goal against the Steelers. (AP)

Cooper’s first season with the Bears is best remembered for inexplicable decision to stop a yard short of returning a blocked field goal for a touchdown against the Steelers in Week 3. Fuller’s reemergence also made Cooper a reserve. He started only four games.

“Obviously, we feel good about him,” Pace said. “There’s a reason why he’s back. Right now, [it’s] kind of a clean slate for 2018. Let him attack this offseason and work himself back in.”

Other roster moves

The Bears officially re-signed defensive back/special-teams standout Sherrick McManis to a two-year contract.

“It’s huge,” Pace said. “He’s one of our best special-teams players. He’s a valuable depth player on defense. But then also from a very critical standpoint, [it’s] the intangibles he brings and the leadership he brings on a relatively young team.”

The Bears also agreed to terms with long snapper Patrick Scales. He missed all of last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

Playing by different rules

NFL owners passed four rule changes on Tuesday. It included unanimous approval for what defines a catch. League rules now state that “movement of the ball does not automatically result in loss of control.”

Plays where players lower their heads to initiate contact with their helmets also are now banned, too. Such plays result in 15-yard penalties.

“It is a foul if a player lowers his head to initiate and make contact with his helmet against an opponent,” the rule states. “The player may be disqualified. Applies to any player anywhere on the field.”

Other rule changes include:

* Making “permanent the playing rule that changes the spot of the next snap after a touchback resulting from a free kick to the 25-yard line.”

* Authorizing a “designated member of the officiating department to instruct on-field game officials to disqualify a player for a flagrant non-football act when a foul for that act is called on the field.”