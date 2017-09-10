CB Marcus Cooper, OLB Willie Young among Bears players out

Bears cornerback Marcus Cooper won’t play Monday night after experiencing back spasms during the week.

Neither will outside linebacker Willie Young, who has a tear in his triceps. His injury could be season-ending. Inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who has a pec injury, won’t play, eiteher. Like Young, he was ruled doubtful on Saturday.

Cooper first showed up on the injury report Saturday.

Cooper shared time with Prince Amukamara and Kyle Fuller against the Packers. The two figure to play all of the Bears relevant snaps at cornerback. They will be likely be depending passes from Sam Bradford, the Vikings quarterback who was ruled active as he recovers from a knee injury.

Marcus Cooper returns a blocked field goal against the Steelers. (AP)

Other inactive Bears: quarterback Mark Sanchez, running back Taquan Mizzell, and nose tackle John Jenkins.