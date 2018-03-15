CB Prince Amukamara back with Bears: ‘Something about here felt like home.’

Cornerback Prince Amukamara was so intent on returning to the Bears that he told his agent he “didn’t want to hear from any other teams unless it was Chicago.” So signing a three-year, $27 million contract with the Bears was a no-brainer after playing on one-year contracts with the Jaguars and Bears the past two seasons.

“There’s just something about here that felt like home,” said Amukamara, who had no interceptions and seven pass break-ups with the Bears in 2017, but still had a solid season as a starting cornerback on a top-10 defense. “It had to do with a lot of the guys and what we had going last year. Just really wanted to finish this thing out.

“And I think the fact that the chance of Kyle [Fuller] staying here helped that, too. I think we work pretty well together.”

Amukamara said Vic Fangio’s return as defensive coordinator — after John Fox was fired as head coach — was a “huge” factor in his desire to remain in Chicago.

Prince Amukamara did not have an interception last season, but he did recover this fumble in the end zone in a victory over the Browns at Soldier Field. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

“I really love his defense,” Amukamara said. “I love the mastermind that Vic is. He’s probably one of th most detailed defensive coordinators I’ve ever [played for]. It just feels like he calls the right play every down. That’s probably an exaggeration, but it’s very, very rare that you see that he puts un in the best position to be successful. As a cornerback, you really like that.”

Amukamara had dinner with general manager Ryan Pace, new head coach Matt Nagy and Fangio last Friday. The Bears called Monday to talk contract and the deal was made official on Wednesday when the free agency signing period began.

The 28-year-old Amukamara, a seven-year NFL veteran, said Nagy was “just very relatable. It’s easy to talk to him. It’s not that easy with a lot of head coaches. We talked about family. We talked about ball. Talked about where he came from in Kansas [City] and competing against each other when he was [with] the Eagles. It was a positive conversation.”

Amukamara was bullish on the Bears’ free-agency additions. He said wide receiver Allen Robinson “is definitely what this team needs” and he’s speaking from personal experience. He played with Robinson in Jacksonville in 2016.

“Allen Robinson was a nightmare at practice and I say that in the best way possible,” Amukamara said. “He’s very, very competitive. If he makes a play he’s going to let you know it. He just works extremely hard.

“He’s so raw and he’s super young and I think he’s definitely what this team needs. He’s a big-play guy. Not too long ago he was one of the leaders in touchdowns and yards in this league [1,400 yards, an NFL-best 14 touchdowns in 2015]. I know he’s excited to get back that.”

The also fortified their offense — at least on paper — with tight end Trey Burton from the Eagles and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel from the Falcons.

Trey, he’s known for the Philly Special [the touchdown pass to Nick Foles in the Super Bowl]. I’ve watched him and known him … I know the type of mindset, especially in the locker room and the type of mindset he brings to the field. I know we’re excited to have him.

“Taylor’s a speedster, a mini-DeSean Jackson. He’s going to stretch the field and take the top off [the defense]. A-Rob can do it all. I’m excited for the pieces we’re putting together. You don’t want to win in free agency. You want to win during the season. But I stll think this is a huge start to [getting] headed in the right direction.”

