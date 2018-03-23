Cedeno, Ross, Skole reassigned to White Sox camp

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox reassigned left-handers Xavier Cedeno and Robbie Ross Jr. and first baseman Matt Skole to minor league game Friday.

All three non-roster invitees made good showings in major league camp. Skole, 28, who entered the 2017 season rated by Baseball America as the best power hitter in the Washington Nationals organization, batted .333/.413/.641 with two home runs and nine RBI in 24 Cactus League games this spring.

Ross Jr., who joined the Sox midway through camp, allowed two earned runs over 6 2/3 innings, striking out eight and walking one. Cedeno allowed five earned runs in 8 2/3 innings while striking out 11 and walking two.

Ross and Cedeno, both relievers, have major league experience. The Sox figure to carry three left-handers in the bullpen to open the season — Hector Santiago, Luis Avilan and Aaron Bummer.

Chicago White Sox's Matt Skole, right, rounds the bases after hitting a home run against San Diego Padres starting pitcher Luis Perdomo, left, during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP)

The Sox have 16 pitchers left in camp, including left-hander Carlos Rodon and non-roster invitees Bruce Rondon and Jeanmar Gomez. Rodon will begin the season on the disabled list.