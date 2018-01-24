Celebrating the variety of ice fishing in Lake County: Fishes of the Week

Here’s to ice-fishing Lake County lakes.

Al Silcroft sent photos of the Libertyville Fishing Club ice-fishing, including Jason Cashmore (above) with a 35-inch northern pike from a small lake with public access.

Joseph Christopher Alfe (below) caught this 14-inch yellow perch, stuffed with eggs and pushing 2 pounds, on a Eurotackle Z-Viber and released it.

Kyle Miller (very bottom) caught this 9-inch bull bluegill with a Bentley jig tipped with plastic in 6 to 8 feet of water.

OK, I like money shots with fish for size comparison and, well, just because they are money shots and threw one in of Miller’s bluegill.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).