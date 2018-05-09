Celtics advance to Eastern Conference finals with 114-112 win over 76ers

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum caught a pass underneath the basket, shook off a hit and went up for the go-ahead layup with 23 seconds left and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-112 on Wednesday night to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

Tatum scored 25 points, Jaylen Brown had 24 and Terry Rozier 17, sinking a pair of free throws after forcing Joel Embiid’s turnover in the final seconds. Al Horford added 15 points and eight rebounds for Boston, which will play Cleveland for the second straight year for a spot in the NBA finals.

Game 1 is Sunday in Boston.

Embiid had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the 76ers, who won 20 out of 21 games before Boston beat them three straight times to open the East semifinals. Dario Saric had 27 points and 10 rebounds, and Ben Simmons added 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

BOSTON, MA - MAY 9: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives against Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 9, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775159609

Cleveland vs. Boston

Sunday, May 13: Cleveland at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 15: Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19: Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, May 21: Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, May 23: Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

x-Friday, May 25: Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 27: Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

GAME 5 BOX SCORE

PHILADELPHIA (112) — Redick 5-13 2-2 14, Saric 8-14 8-11 27, Embiid 9-18 9-11 27, Simmons 8-15 2-2 18, McConnell 4-7 0-0 9, Covington 2-5 0-0 5, Ilyasova 3-8 2-4 9, Belinelli 1-2 1-1 3, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-82 24-31 112.

BOSTON (114) — Tatum 8-15 9-11 25, Horford 7-16 1-1 15, Baynes 5-8 2-2 13, Rozier 4-15 6-6 17, Brown 10-13 1-4 24, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 1-10 4-4 6, Smart 3-8 8-13 14. Totals 38-85 31-41 114.

Philadelphia 24 28 30 30—112

Boston 25 36 22 31—114

3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 8-21 (Saric 3-3, Redick 2-7, McConnell 1-1, Ilyasova 1-3, Covington 1-3, Embiid 0-4), Boston 7-20 (Brown 3-4, Rozier 3-9, Baynes 1-2, Horford 0-1, Smart 0-2, Morris 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 48 (Embiid 12), Boston 39 (Baynes 9). Assists—Philadelphia 26 (Simmons, McConnell 6), Boston 18 (Smart 6). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 31, Boston 24. Technicals—Embiid. A—18,624 (18,624).