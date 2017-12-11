Celtics’ Kyrie Irving out for tonight’s game against Bulls

When the Bulls play the Celtics tonight, they will not have to face star point guard Kyrie Irving.

The Celtics released their injury report for tonight’s game at the United Center and Irving is listed as out with a bruised left quad muscle.

Full #NEBHInjuryReport for tonight in Chicago:

Injury report for tonight:

– Al Horford – questionable (right knee contusion)

– Kyrie Irving – out (left quad contusion)

– Marcus Morris – out (left knee rehab)

– Gordon Hayward – out (left ankle fracture) — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 11, 2017 Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving. | Charles Krupa/AP

Last night, the four-time NBA All-Star played 34 minutes and scored 16 points in a 91-81 win at the Pistons. The win avenged a Nov. 27 home loss against the Pistons and avoided back-to-back losses after a Friday loss against San Antonio.

“We responded not only to that loss at home (to Detroit), but also to the tough Spurs loss,” said Irving said, who scored 16 points. “We want to continue to build character and identity for our team and be responsive with a quick turnaround.”

Also, on the Celtics injury report, Al Horford is listed as questionable with a bruised right knee and Marcus Morris is out.

The Bulls will attempt to win their third consecutive game after winning 119-11 in overtime at the Hornets on Friday and 104-102 vs. the Knicks on Saturday.

With the loss of Irving, the betting line dropped four point from the Celtics an eight-point favorite to currently being favored by 4½ points.

Contributing: AP

