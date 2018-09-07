Center of attention: Cubs tinker with outfield alignment ahead of October

WASHINGTON – For about an hour Friday afternoon, Kris Bryant was the Cubs’ starting center fielder.

That lasted until Ben Zobrist was scratched from his start in right field because of a stiff neck, and Bryant was reassigned to right.

But fall clearly is in the air for the Cubs as they put the first week of September behind them and start looking at how best to build a playoff lineup with Daniel Murphy at second base and Javy Baez on the left side of the infield.

“This was the perfect night to try it with,” said manager Joe Maddon, whose mad-scientist hat is strapped firmly in place for the final weeks of the season.

Bryant

Bryant, whose only start in center came in his seventh career game in 2015, will get his day in center this month if Maddon can make it happen, as the manager starts playing with all the possible postseason pictures he can create with his roster full of puzzle pieces.

“You can start writing down the possibilities,” said Maddon, who approached the willing Bryant with the center field possibility almost as soon as Bryant returned from the disabled list last weekend.

“There’s so many different looks right now if everybody’s healthy,” said Maddon, who still likes Albert Almora Jr. in center against left-handers.

Maddon stressed the manipulation of his outfield alignment has nothing to do with right-fielder Jason Heyward’s hamstring injury, but the often tricky nature of such injuries make Heyward’s timeline anything but certain.

Heyward, who felt the right hamstring “pop” as he dove for a ball in center on Aug. 30, is not with the team in Washington. Maddon seemed sure Heyward will be back at a productive level by playoff time and expects to have a firmer idea of his progress by midweek.

Meanwhile, the recently acquired Murphy is not leaving his post at second base or the leadoff spot anytime soon, which means the Cubs have to keep third base or short available every day for MVP candidate Baez. And if Addison Russell – or in the Friday’s case David Bote – Bryant becomes an outfielder.

“I’m ready for it,” Bryant said.