Chairman George McCaskey: Bears back NFL anthem rule, which ‘isn’t perfect’

Bears chairman George McCaskey said Thursday he supports the NFL’s national anthem rule, though he admitted the policy, which mandates players stand for the anthem when they’re on the field, or stay in the locker room, was imperfect.

He detailed the reasons for player protest the last two years — police misconduct and social inequality — as “legitimate issues that deserve discussion and action.”

He said accusations of protesting players being unpatriotic is ” is not and was never the case.”

Still, he said, he prefers that his players stand.

“There is no easy answer to the anthem issue,” he said. “No one is entirely right, nor entirely wrong. The policy change enacted a couple of weeks ago by NFL teams, including the Bears, isn’t perfect. But we think it will return the anthem to what it should be — a unifying force — while providing an option to those players and other team personnel who choose not to stand.”

McCaskey said there was no formal vote among owners for the NFL anthem policy last month, but that a casual polling of the room “happens all the time” at the NFL’s meetings. But he was clear about his support: “We were in favor of it, are in favor of it.”

He said that neither he nor his mother Virginia received the letter written last week by four Chicago-area Democratic House members — Rep. Robin Kelly, Rep. Bobby Rush, Rep. Danny Davis and Rep. Jan Schakowsky — that defended the players’ right to protest and requested a meeting. He said that, because the letter was released to the media, he presumed it was more focused on scoring “political points.”

“I haven’t received the letter, my mom hasn’t received the letter,” McCaskey said. “I’m happy to have a constructive conversation with our duly-elected representatives. But, to me, the fact that the letter was released to the media before we’ve even had a chance to see it suggests the motivation may be more making political points than having a constructive conversation. But if the Congresswoman and her colleagues want to have a constructive conversation, I’d be happy to participate in it.”

Kelly spokesman James Lewis said the NFL’s government affairs office asked for the letter Tuesday to give to the McCaskeys, and detailed the media outlets that have published it.

“When he checks the mailbox and reads the letter, he’ll know that the Congresswoman’s goal is to start a constructive dialogue not score political points,” he said. “She remains open to that conversation and looks forward to a prompt response.”

McCaskey said that has nothing to do with President Donald Trump, who reignited his feud with the NFL earlier this week when he told the Super Bowl champion Eagles that they weren’t welcomed at the White House.

“Our support of this wasn’t really based on anything the President was doing or not doing, or saying or not saying,” McCaskey said.

McCaskey has talked to president/CEO Ted Phillips and outside linebacker Sam Acho, the team’s union rep, about whether the Bears will discipline players for protesting.

“We haven’t made a decision on that,” he said. “I want to give that some thought and talk to them some more about it.”

McCaskey, a former lawyer, was asked what he would say to players who felt their right to protest was being infringed upon.

“We think it’s a workplace issue,” he said. “I’ll leave the Constitutional law questions to the Constitutional law experts. I’m a recovering lawyer.”

McCaskey has spoken with Acho about the issue, albeit briefly, and asked whether his teammates wanted to discuss the rule. Acho told him they were more focused on learning the playbook and impressing their coaches, McCaskey said. Still, the chairman said they have “plenty of time” between now and the season opener to speak with him.