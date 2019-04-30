Here’s your chance to try to be a CPO: Illinois DNR seeking CPO trainees

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking Conservation Police Officer Trainees. Testing will be in June.

Another good sign from the IDNR.

IDNR Seeking Applicants for Illinois Conservation Police Positions

SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is seeking applicants for the position of Conservation Police Officer Trainee. The Department is beginning the selection process with the written exam to be administered June 3, 2019 to June 6, 2019, and June 10, 2019 to June 13, 2019 with the intent to hire up to 20 officers in 2020.

Interested applicants should complete a CMS100 employment application from the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS), which can be found online through this link:

https://www.illinois.gov/sites/work/Pages/CMS100_help.aspx

Applicants should also review the hiring information contained on the IDNR Law Enforcement webpage: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/LawEnforcement/Pages/ConservationPoliceOfficerCareerOpportunities.aspx

Conservation Police Officer Trainee is a state employment position title for which CMS does not test on a regular basis, so those interested in the position are encouraged to apply and participate in the testing scheduled only from June 3, 2019 through June 13, 2019. Interested applicants must take a completed CMS100 Application to the CMS Testing Facilities. CMS100 applications mailed in to CMS in advance will not be accepted. The Springfield CMS Testing Center will offer the test on Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Chicago CMS Testing Center will offer the test on Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Marion, Rockford and Champaign CMS Testing Centers will only offer the exam by appointment.

Applicants who are seeking Veterans Preference Points or a waiver of the college degree requirement under PA 97-0948, and who have not yet established their status with the CMS Veterans Outreach Program, must submit their military documentation to CMS-VOP as soon as possible prior to testing to establish their veterans preference status. Questions regarding establishing veterans preference status should be directed to CMS-VOP at 217-524-1313.

Applicants who are currently employed as a full-time Police Officer with full law enforcement authority in the State of Illinois may be eligible to participate in a “fast-track” training process that would waive the 14-week Basic Law Enforcement Academy.

For more information on the IDNR Office of Law Enforcement and the Conservation Police Officer hiring process, review the detailed information available on the IDNR website at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/LawEnforcement/Pages/ConservationPoliceOfficerCareerOpportunities.aspx or contact Lt. Curt Lewis, IDNR Office of Law Enforcement, One Natural Resources Way, Springfield, IL 62702-1271, phone 217-785-8407, e-mail curt.lewis@Illinois.gov.