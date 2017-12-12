Charles Barkley to Alabama: ‘We got to stop looking like idiots’

Charles Barkley called for his native Alabama to stop acting like "idiots" over the Roy Moore political issue.

Charles Barkley was doing what he does best on Monday — speaking.

On the eve of Alabama’s hotly contested special Senate election, Barkley addressed the crowd at a campaign rally for Democrat Doug Jones in Birmingham.

Republican candidate Roy Moore has come under fire recently for alleged sexual misconduct.

The former NBA star turned analyst known for his entertaining but often brash statements began: “If somebody sent you this as a movie script, you would throw it in the trash.”

Barkley, an Alabama native who played college basketball at Auburn, then delivered these powerful words: “When people in your own party say they won’t vote for you or support you, that’s a dead giveaway. It’s amazing. I am begging and urging everybody to get out, call all your friends. We got to, at some point, we got to stop looking like idiots to the nation.”

Polls for the race to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Senate have been wildly divergent. Some have Moore ahead by as many as nine points, while others have Jones leading by a 10-point margin.