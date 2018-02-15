Charles Barkley says he played NBA game drunk

Charles Barkley admitted that he once played a game drunk after celebrating a trade that ended up falling through at the last minute.

Barkley told a story on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday about a time when he celebrated with his friends the same day his team was scheduled to play.

Barkley said his agent called him around 11:30 a.m. to tell him that he was going to be traded to the Lakers from the 76ers. Ecstatic with the news, Barkley did what everyone else would do; he day drank with his friends.

A few hours later, Barkley’s agent called again to tell him that the 76ers pulled out of the trade, and to make matters worse, the 76ers had a game that night.

“I don’t remember anything about that game,” Barkley said. “I remember I was so pissed, but I was so drunk.”

The TNT analyst continued: “I don’t remember that game at all actually … I was blacked.”

When Kimmel asked if that was the only time he’s played drunk, Barkley quickly barked “no” back. He then double-downed on the comment.

“Let me rephrase that, that was the only time I played intoxicated,” he said. “I played hungover before.”

Watch his segment on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” below. The story begins around the three-minute mark.

