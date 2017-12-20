That stinks.
Former Mavericks forward Charlie Villanueva’s Dallas home got burglarized Tuesday, and he took to Twitter to express his frustration with the Dallas Police Department’s slow reaction time to his report.
It started with a tweet at 8:49 p.m. Tuesday night. Villanueva wrote that he had been waiting for the police department to arrive for two hours.
Things escalated quickly in Villanueva’s next tweet. Turns out the burglars stole his toilet.
One observant follower made a clear point in the replies that this wasn’t the first time this person has stolen a toilet.
Villanueva, who played 11 seasons in the NBA before retiring in 2016, tweeted that not only his toilet is missing, but also all his appliances.
As of 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night, Villanueva said that the police still hadn’t responded to his four calls regarding the burglary. He also wasn’t over the fact someone stole his toilet.
As of Wednesday morning, it’s unclear whether or not the police ever responded to Villanueva’s call. But it is clear, his toilet is still missing.
Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney