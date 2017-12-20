Wet bandit: Who stole Charlie Villanueva’s toilet?

That stinks.

Former Mavericks forward Charlie Villanueva’s Dallas home got burglarized Tuesday, and he took to Twitter to express his frustration with the Dallas Police Department’s slow reaction time to his report.

It started with a tweet at 8:49 p.m. Tuesday night. Villanueva wrote that he had been waiting for the police department to arrive for two hours.

Damn my home in Dallas was just burglarized, called the cops and still waiting on @DallasPD to make a report. FYI it’s been 2hrs since I called. #shitiscrazy — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

Things escalated quickly in Villanueva’s next tweet. Turns out the burglars stole his toilet.

They stole my toilet…… I’m not making this shit up. Still waiting @DallasPD pic.twitter.com/Go9BP3itSB — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

One observant follower made a clear point in the replies that this wasn’t the first time this person has stolen a toilet.

That's a clean un-install. You're looking for plumbers with a felony record. — J (@withinreasonMD) December 20, 2017

Villanueva, who played 11 seasons in the NBA before retiring in 2016, tweeted that not only his toilet is missing, but also all his appliances.

As of 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night, Villanueva said that the police still hadn’t responded to his four calls regarding the burglary. He also wasn’t over the fact someone stole his toilet.

I’m still tripping, who steals a toilet? Like why a toilet, 1 toilet @DallasPD still not at my house — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

As of Wednesday morning, it’s unclear whether or not the police ever responded to Villanueva’s call. But it is clear, his toilet is still missing.

I’m still in shock of the things they stole 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ but the one that stand out the most is a toilet…… Bro a toilet, can’t get my mind off that. A toilet….. Wow 🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽 — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

