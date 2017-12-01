Check out Bears QB Mitch Trubisky’s special cleats for Sunday’s game

Mitch Trubisky will wear silver and white cleats Sunday to support an a friend’s family.

As part of the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign, the Bears’ rookie quarterback will wear spikes honoring Thumbs Up Mission. The charity provides getaways for families dealing with cancer, and was started by the Cokers. Kanler Coker, one of Trubisky’s best friends at North Carolina, lost his little brother Keaton to brain cancer in 2014.

“They just help create lifelong memories that help overcome cancer and really just give these families something to cherish for the rest of their lives together,” Trubisky said. “Because not every family can afford a nice vacation or get-together, but this allows people to come together and really face their problems as a group rather than alone. So it’s an awesome charity.”

About 30 Bears will take part in the NFL’s campaign, which gives players a one-day dispensation to wear custom cleats Sunday instead of team-issue colors. The cleats will then be auctioned, with the proceeds going to the charity each pair of shoes represents.

Mitch Trubisky will wear special silver cleats on Sunday. (Courtesy Chicago Bears)

Fellow quarterback Mike Glennon will wear black and white Chicago Police Foundation cleats that say “Our City” on one side and “Our Safety” on the other. Defensive end Akiem Hicks will wear black and camouflage cleats to support the U.S. Army.

Both running back Jordan Howard and punter Pat O’Donnell will wear cleats to honor the memories of their late fathers. O’Donnell’s navy and white shoes feature the logo of the Cleveland Clinic in South Florida, while Howard’s green shoes will honor the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

“We’re not just football players; we’re just not athletes,” Trubisky said. “We care about making a difference and using our platform to create positive change and affect other people’s lives in the community for the better by using our platform. So ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ is a really awesome thing that allows to do that. Putting the art and the designs on our cleats to help up raise money or just to help raise awareness for whatever cause we’re doing, and I think it’s awesome.”

