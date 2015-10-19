Check out Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld wearing a Cubs hat in 2008

It’s well known that Jerry Seinfeld is a huge Mets fan. The actor was spotted at last night’s Game 2 of the NLCS cheering on New York during the third inning.

So why, then, was Seinfeld wearing a Cubs cap in this photo?

Who you fooling Seinfeld? pic.twitter.com/NmJgSeV5xK — Chicago History (@Chicago_History) October 19, 2015

From the Chicago Tribune:

In May 2008, Seinfeld was photographed wearing a Cubs hat with a sticker attached to the bill as he sat in the stands at Wrigley Field. The event was documented on the blog clubhousecancer.com. The hat “was given to him by the Cubs on a visit to Wrigley. Worn once,” Seinfeld’s publicist Tom Keaney said in an email to the Tribune.

So I guess that explains it.

The Cubs and Mets will play Game 3 of the NLCS tomorrow night at Wrigley Field.