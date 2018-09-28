$10 for a Miller Lite? Beer prices hiked — again — at Bears games this season

The cheapest beer sold at food stalls inside Soldier Field is now $10. It costs 25 cents more to buy from a roaming vendor. | Sun-Times photo

You’re going to need at least a sawbuck to buy a beer at the Bears game this Sunday at Soldier Field.

The price for a brew went up again this year. Even a 16-ounce plastic cup of so-called “cheap” beer — Miller Lite — will set you back $10.

Beer vendors will bring the same size beer to you in the stands for a quarter more, or $10.25. That doesn’t include tip. The vendors also sell Coors Light for that price.

The cost of beer went up at least 25 cents from last year, vendors said at the Bears’ regular season opener against the Seahawks earlier this month.

Premium beers cost more: it’s now $11 for a Leinies Shandy, for example.

A spokeswoman for the Bears noted beer prices are cheaper at the team’s tailgate, which starts two hours before the game outside the stadium on the Field Museum terrace: $5-$6 for a variety of 16-ounce cans .

The steep beer prices contribute to the rising costs for fans at Soldier Field.

Last year, CNBC said the stadium was the most expensive in the country to attend an NFL game, with an average cost of $351. That included the average cost of tickets ($191), parking, food and beer. However, other surveys have found the price at other stadiums to be higher, although the data depends on where the tickets are purchased and whether average or median ticket prices are used.

Still, a few baseball teams charge even higher prices. A Modelo Especial costs $16 from a vendor at Dodger Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Dodgers.