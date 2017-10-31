The Bears had some all-Pro costumes for Halloween

Based on recent success, most Bears fans would rather see their team skip the Halloween costumes and dress up as real football players. But considering they’re on a bye week and starting to show signs of life, why not have a little fun this Halloween.

Several Bears players got dressed up for Halloween — some incognito — and took team pictures.

Some of the highlights:

—Quarterback Mitch Trubisky was Jackie Moon (Will Ferrell) from the movie “Semi-Pro.”

—Offensive lineman Kyle Long, injured hand and all, went as a Viking?

—Quarterback Mike Glennon killed it as Chucki Finster from “Rugrats.”

—Quarterback Mark Sanchez and center Hroniss Grasu teamed up as Luigi and Mario from Super Mario Bros.

Offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. did stick with a football theme. Leno dressed up as coach Herman Boone from “Remember the Titans” and dropped this famous movie quote:

“People say that it can't work, black and white. Here, we make it work every day. We still have our disagreements, of course, but before we reach for hate, always, always, we Remember the Titans. “ pic.twitter.com/duCfo9B8ll — Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) October 31, 2017

Long and guard Josh Sitton got a jump on the Halloween festivities before the trip to New Orleans on Sunday when they dressed up as Harry and Lloyd from “Dumb and Dumber.”