Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Talking Bears live from Cortland’s Garage in Chicago

In episode 180 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge are live from Cortland’s Garage in Bucktown.

ESPN broadcaster Adam Amin visits the guys, and so does “Bob Dobrowski.” Where do the Bears fit in the NFC North and the rest of the league after four games?