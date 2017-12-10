MORRISSEY: A real reason for hope after Trubisky shines vs. Bengals

What is this odd, alien sensation? It couldn’t be joy, not after the way the Bears’ miserable season has played out. Something closer to admiration? Maybe a surge of that, especially after the way team bounced back from a horrible loss.

A change of heart about John Fox’s future in Chicago? Uh, no.

Hope? That most unnatural of resources for people who have followed the Bears for any length of time? The feeling that allows light to come in under the door?

Bingo.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky celebrates after a touchdown against the Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It’s nice to walk away from a Bears game with real hope about Mitch Trubisky. You’d be entirely within your rights as a 20/20-visioned football fan to say that the beat-up Bengals were horrible Sunday. But when a team has been as bad as the Bears have been this season, you’re allowed to skip right past that part and focus on the final score: Chicago 33, Cincinnati 7.

And then head straight for Trubisky, who was excellent Sunday. It’s the first time this season that he’s been good from start to finish. And it might have been the moment when those who questioned the decision to take the quarterback second overall in the 2017 draft finally had to say: “Hmmm. This might just work.’’

Trubisky completed 25 of 32 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a touchdown. The Bears still didn’t let him throw the ball deep much, but they really didn’t need to Sunday. He cut up the Bengals’ defense with sharp short and intermediate passes. He looked in charge, and that’s no small thing for a young player who has been shaky at times this season.

I thought he was going to have this kind of game last week against the wretched 49ers. I envisioned 300-plus passing yards, a couple of touchdown throws and a completion percentage of more that 60 percent. But the Bears’ offense didn’t have the ball much against San Francisco, and when it did, the game plan seemed to be the inspiration of someone in a medically induced coma.

This Sunday was different. This was a different Bears team, with a different Dowell Loggains as offensive coordinator. Jordan Howard (147 yards, two touchdowns) was able to run the ball, and that opened things up for Trubisky, who took a real liking to Kendall Wright (10 receptions, 107 yards).

Rookie tight end Adam Shaheen caught four passes, one for a touchdown. Rookie running back Tarik Cohen rushed for 80 yards on 12 carries.

Who is this, Tom Brady and the Patriots?

Easy there, big fella. OK, fine, but at least there’s finally a hint of what-could-be. It doesn’t take a crystal ball to see a future that includes Howard bulling his way to big yardage and Trubisky slinging passes all over the field. All it takes is some hope and the Bengals.

All right, I’ll stop with the Bengals insults. Bears fans don’t need their Trubisky buzz ruined by someone picking orange-and-black nits. For fairness’ sake, though, it needs to be pointed out that the Bengals’ bodies and spirits looked broken after a brutally violent game against the Steelers on Monday night.

And now back to the Bears’ domination. They had 482 yards of total offense to the Bengals’ 234, and they controlled the football for 38 minutes, nine seconds. Where did that come from? Please don’t tell me it was there all along, because it wasn’t. Good blocking and a running game gave Trubisky time to throw, and he made the most of the opportunity. It finally clicked Sunday, for whatever reason.

“I’m getting better each week,’’ he said.

Well, no, that hasn’t been the case, but the only thing that matters is that Trubisky was great Sunday. It doesn’t change anything about the need for Fox to be gone after the season. This group of coaches can’t be responsible for the kid’s development.

But forget about all that for now. Enjoy the victory and the intoxicating idea of tomorrow.

While we’re on the subject of hope and possibility, is there any way the same bloodied Bengals can be on the schedule again next year?

Sorry. I couldn’t help myself.