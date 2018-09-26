Matt Nagy, the defender-in-chief, never wavers in his support of Mitch Trubisky

There has been one constant amid all the criticism of Mitch Trubisky, one sure thing amid the ups and downs the quarterback has been through in this young season.

At every press conference and during every interview, Bears head coach Matt Nagy has gone out of his way to compliment, explain and protect Trubisky.

He’s the chief Mitch defender, the No. 1 blitz picker-upper, the supreme commander of an army trying to beat back an invading force of critics. It’s not a big army, but it does have a big microphone. Loudly and clearly, the message stays the same: When Mitch hits his stride – and he will hit his stride – everybody had better get out of the way.

Message, Part 2: It’s going to take time.

Is Nagy delusional about where his quarterback might be going? No. Is he wrong? It’s still too early to tell.

Until we get a definitive answer on whether Trubisky is a player, the rookie coach wants it known that the 24-year-old is where he expected him to be at this point of the season.

“In this sport, at the quarterback position, there’s immense pressure,’’ he said Wednesday. “Especially with a great team like we have here in the great city of Chicago, there are a lot of people and lot of people that care. So it’s easy to direct it at one person. And then you throw on top of that somebody that’s a high draft pick. That’s a lot of pressure.

“But that’s OK. This kid, he’s willing to take anything and everything on. I want to make sure that he understands that there are so many parts to this offense that take time. As long as I can convey that to him, that the only thing he needs to worry about is what I tell him and how he’s going at our pace, that’s the only thing that matters.’’

Let’s be kind and say it has been a deliberate pace. The Bears are 2-1, but the reason for that is a dominant defense led by Khalil Mack. Trubisky’s passer rating is a pedestrian 77.8, almost exactly the same as it was in 12 games last season (77.5).

That ordinariness is what stands out about Trubisky to date. I asked Nagy to respond to the widespread criticism that we’ve yet to see anything special from his quarterback.

The designer of the Bears’ offense went on defense.

“I’d like to know what the ‘special’ definition is,’’ he said. “… I know this: He made a special throw to (tight end) Trey Burton on a deep cross the other day that not many quarterbacks in this league can make. And so I’ll take that as special.

“He’s doing special things in our offense at this position right now – where we’re at and how long we’ve been together or how short we’ve been together. Again, all he needs to worry about is what my special is. I’m happy with where he’s at, and I know he’s just going to continue to keep growing.’’

Nagy sees a future version of Trubisky that very few people are able to see yet. He puts words to that vision every time a notebook is opened or a camera starts rolling, often without prompting. Sometimes it feels like a preemptive strike against criticism that he knows is out there or about to show itself.

What he says sounds genuine. It doesn’t sound like a coach or manager trying to say the right, though insincere, things. I believe he believes what he says about Trubisky. If he doesn’t, they should give him the Oscar now.

It’s not Pollyannaish. Nagy does mix in criticism when talking about his quarterback. After Sunday’s victory over the Cardinals, he pointed out a few things Trubisky didn’t do well, including some misdirected passes. Then again, you’d have to have a North Korea-like aversion to the truth not to have seen Trubisky’s shortcomings Sunday.

Jobs and careers are at stake here. There’s a natural tendency to believe that if you say enough nice things about your investment, those nice things might come true. But going into Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay, there’s still no clear-cut answer as to whether the Bears were right to take Trubisky with the second overall pick in last year’s draft. No clear-cut answer, but a lot of mumbling and grumbling.

I sense that the Bears are concerned that the criticism will reduce Trubisky to a puddle, making an already difficult job almost impossible. There has never been a successful NFL quarterback with panic or defeat in his eyes.

But Nagy insists he’s not worried whether Trubisky can handle the onslaught of attention/criticism/abuse.

“I don’t think I need I need to defend him, because he’s a big boy,’’ he said. “He gets it. He’s very mature, very smart. He’s mentally strong. This kid is very mentally strong. So what I like to do is make sure I’m there to help him through any of these times.’’

Nagy’s very public support has not been lost on Trubisky.

“I really do appreciate it,’’ he said. “It means a lot to me, especially how hard I am on myself and my play lately. He’s had my back, and I love coach Nagy for that. He’s just been very supportive.

“I believe in him and his process and what we’re going through. We’re going to have a breakthrough. Who knows when, but it’s going to come.’’

So we hear.