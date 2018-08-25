Preseason games might be meaningless, but Mitch Trubisky snaps aren’t

We have two colliding truths in the Bears’ decision not to play their starters Saturday.

One is that preseason games don’t matter, have never mattered and, as long as there is heat, humidity, the possibility of injury and the existence of fourth-stringers, will never matter.

The other is that Mitch Trubisky has done nothing to prove he doesn’t need as many snaps as he can get, even if those snaps come against a high school team in a parking lot at midnight.

The second truth just tackled the first truth for a two-yard loss.

This is Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky passing, but not on Saturday.

Trubisky started 13 games in college and 12 last season as a Bears rookie. In those 12 games under John Fox, he played in such a remedial, low-risk offense that he might as well have played in a fallout shelter.

Add to that the purportedly complex offense that new coach Matt Nagy has brought to the Bears, and the need for as much work as possible for the quarterback becomes more pressing. Lest we forget, it was Trubisky who said recently that every snap, practice and game matters.

Has anyone seen him look anything close to dominant since he arrived last year? Lots of people view him as the Bears’ franchise quarterback, but that has been more warm thought than fact. You say he’s young and to give him time. Yet that’s the exact argument for why he should have played against the Chiefs on Saturday. He needs time and experience to get better.

But what if Trubisky had gotten knocked out for the season Saturday because of an injury suffered in a meaningless game? It’s a legitimate question and why he and the other starters didn’t play against Kansas City. But applying the same logic, the Bears should have kept him out of all the preseason games.

Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who, along with Trubisky, was a 2017 first-round pick, played Saturday. If Tom Brady can play in his team’s third preseason game, as he did Friday, then Trubisky should play in any game anywhere.

And Bears wide receiver Kevin White, Mr. Injury himself, played Saturday and the starters didn’t? My head is spinning.

I get it: Live to fight another day, and all that. But Nagy seems to be protecting the idea of a great quarterback, rather than the reality of a quarterback who needs as much game action as he can get. Trubisky might be excellent some day, but he’s not there yet.

The big-picture discussion is the very existence of preseason games. The more immediate discussion is that if the Bears and Trubisky stink it up against the Packers in the season opener Sept. 9, you wouldn’t want to have the surname Nagy in Chicago the next day. The coach has opened himself up to the possibility of the kind of abuse normally reserved for toppled Stalin statues.

Football people call the third preseason game the “dress rehearsal’’ for the regular season. Starters usually play into the third quarter and then take the final preseason game off. Because the Bears played an extra exhibition game, against Baltimore in the Hall of Fame Game, they and the Ravens have had one more week of practices than other teams. Nagy’s argument seems to be that those practices were enough to make the final two preseason games unnecessary for the starters.

He’ll be right if Trubisky plays well in Green Bay. He’ll be really, really wrong if Trubisky doesn’t.