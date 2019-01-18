Time to fine-tune: A look at the Bears’ approach to this coming offseason

In general manager Ryan Pace’s own words, he’s reached a point where he only has to “fine-tune” and “tweak” his Bears roster.

“And that we stay on the right track,” he said.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the Bears’ approach to this offseason after their first playoff berth since 2010:

A ‘natural build’

Bears coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Coach Matt Nagy expected his offense to be a roller coaster in its first year. It was too new for everyone, including his own assistants.

“There were some highs and there were some lows,” Nagy said. “You think about the Tampa Bay game (a 48-10 victory) and how great that was.

“And then you think of some of these other games where, whether it was a half or a quarter, where it just didn’t look very good.”

But the Bears’ optimism for their offense in 2019 is rooted in the turbulent moments as much as the productive ones.

As Nagy said, players started learning a “new language” on April 3 of last year. From early timeouts to pre-snap penalties, there were moments during the season where plays were lost in translation, too.

“I can’t even begin to explain how pumped up I am to take what we just put together this past year and fine-tune it to our players, our coaches and our scheme,” Nagy said, “and then just get it down to what we think gives us a better opportunity to be much better next year.”

The Chiefs, who play the Patriots in the AFC championship, are an obvious comparison for the Bears because of Nagy’s background. But experience clearly matters in the offense.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in his second year in coach Andy Reid’s system, but Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Tyreek Hill are in their sixth and third, respectively. There are more examples, too.

Every starter and major contributor is under contract next season for the Bears but right tackle Bobby Massie.

“There’s a natural build just as they’re together longer,” Pace said.

The third-year QB

When it comes to Nagy’s nuanced, quarterback-intensive offense, Mitch Trubisky has graduated to Nagy 202.

“He conquered the steps of 101 progressions,” Nagy said. “By the end of the year, he was reading progressions: 1, 2, 3, run.”

So, what’s next?

“Level 2 next year is going to be him really recognizing pre-snap what he’s about to see from these defenses,” Nagy said. “So last year, he was so focused in on what do we do on offense. ‘Hell, I’ve never run this offense before. What does that mean?’

“Now he knows — he knows it all. And now he can take that next step of figuring out, ‘OK, here they come.’ ”

Trubisky established a next-play mindset by the end of the season. Nagy said as much several times.

But Nagy and Pace also pointed to Trubisky’s success in the fourth quarter in the playoffs against the Eagles as an encouraging moment. Trubisky identified blitzes, stood strong in the pocket and made high-level throws.

All of it was a “Level 2” lesson for Trubisky, and he passed.

“It was just good to see the natural growth just in the offensive scheme as he gains more comfort and also more comfort with the players that are around him,” Pace said.

The young defenders

The Broncos’ hiring of Vic Fangio resulted in widespread changes for the Bears’ defensive coaching staff, starting with the arrival of Chuck Pagano.

But the Bears wanted those changes, too.

The value of continuity has it limits especially when replacing a coordinator such as Fangio, who had an authoritarian approach. Nagy passed on promoting secondary coach Ed Donatell, who is now Fangio’s defensive coordinator.

Nagy and Pace believe in Pagano but also their defensive personnel. As the saying goes, it’s about the Jimmys and Joes, not the X’s and O’s.

In that case, the Bears’ defense has young players on all three levels who still can improve: linebacker Roquan Smith (more experience), defensive lineman Bilal Nichols (more experience) safety Eddie Jackson (improvements with tackling) and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (Pace’s opinion).

Smith’s rookie season was particularly promising. He led the Bears in tackles despite playing only eight snaps in their Week 1 loss in Green Bay.

“The sky’s the limit for him,” Pace said. “It’s exciting to see him grow. You saw a glimpse of what he’s going to be, especially in the later part of the season.”

Some financial flexibility

The Bears are currently projected to have approximately $20 million in salary-cap space, which is in the bottom third of the league.

But cap space always is fluid. It’s easy for teams to create more through the cuts, and the Bears definitely will explore some.

If the Bears release kicker Cody Parkey, which is expected, the move would leave $4 to $5 million in dead money on their books, depending on the timing of it.

The Bears also need space for potential re-signings, their next draft class, more undrafted free agents and other pursuits in free agency. A contract extension for center Cody Whitehair also is expected.

The structure of the contracts for tight end Dion Sims and outside linebacker Sam Acho provides the Bears with affordable exits this year. Releasing them would save more than $8 million in cap space.

But the Bears’ most notable roster decision could involve guard Kyle Long, who signed a four-year, $40 million extension that runs through 2021. His contract also provides the Bears’ with an affordable exit this year. Releasing him would result in $7 million in cap space.

But Long received the extension from Pace because he fit the culture that Pace wanted to build. He won over Nagy and Trubisky, too. It’s why Long is considered a candidate for a restructured contract in the future, but that’s if he’s willing to entertain such conversations.

Debating Long’s future begins with his availability. He started only 25 games over the past three seasons because of various injuries. It included a stint on injured reserve this season with a foot injury.

“He had a unique year … learning the offense, being a leader in the room, and then [he] had that injury,” Nagy said. ”But I was proud of how he handled this year, how he got through it both mentally and physically. It was good for him.”

Drafting some help

Last year’s draft was a good one. It started with the selections of Smith (eighth overall), left guard James Daniels (39th) and receiver Anthony Miller (51st). All three are building blocks.

“From what we’ve seen, we feel really confident with that group,” Nagy said. “[We] see a lot of high ceiling with these guys. If we could go back and do it again, I’d do it again.”

The emergence of Nichols (145th) was more noteworthy, though.

Nichols quickly quickly developed into a starter. Better yet, he was another Day 3 find for Pace and his staff, following the selections of running back Tarik Cohen and Jackson in the fourth round in 2017.

The Bears’ first draft pick is in the third round this year, but Pace said he was excited by the challenge. In his view, he already made his first two selections. His first-rounder turned into outside linebacker Khalil Mack and his second was the trade for Miller.