Bears open 2018 season against Packers on ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Bears will open the 2018 season in primetime against the Packers on Sunday Night Football, reports ESPN. They’ll be back under the bright lights again the following week against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football, per WGN.

The NFL is set to officially unveil its complete schedule for the upcoming season at 7 p.m., so information regarding the Bears’ slate has began to come out. We already knew their 16 opponents for the season thanks to a reveal in early January, but the league had not hammered down the details for all 32 teams until this week.

The Bears will also have the Buccaneers in town for Week 4, host the Vikings Week 11, and visit the Vikings for Week 17 to wrap up the season, per the Chicago Tribune. The Jets come to Soldier Field for Week 8, according to the New York Post.

The Jets are one of four AFC opponents the Bears are set to face in 2018 along with the Patriots, Bills and Dolphins. New York posted a 5-11 record last season under head coach Todd Bowles, who has returned for a fourth season.

It appears there’s some optimism about how entertaining the Bears might be under new coach Matt Nagy given they’re playing back-to-back primetime games to open the season. Mitchell Trubisky is expected to take a major leap forward after the franchise hired a coach and added various other pieces geared toward fostering his success.

The NFL typically likes to release its schedule around the same time as the draft, which is set for April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Here’s everything we know about the Bears’ full 2018 schedule.

Bears’ 2018 schedule

Week 1: at Packers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 2: vs. Seahawks (Monday Night Football)

Week 3: at Cardinals

Week 4: vs. Buccaneers

Week 6: at Dolphins

Week 7: vs. Patriots

Week 8: vs. Jets — Oct. 28, 12 p.m. CT

Week 9: at Bills

Week 10: vs Lions

Week 11: vs. Vikings

Week 12: at Lions

Week 13: at Giants

Week 14: vs. Rams

Week 17: at Vikings