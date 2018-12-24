Four keys to Chicago Blackhawks getting back on winning track

Jeremy Colliton’s voice carried an understated tone of disappointment as he absorbed the Blackhawks’ thudding home loss to Florida on Sunday. He didn’t want to overreact, but it stung.

The Hawks had played their best hockey of the season for 10 days, then imploded against a beatable opponent. It’s a frustrating way for Colliton to head into the team’s three-day Christmas break.

“We had the chance to go in on a real high, and a little bit of a missed opportunity,” he said. “The challenge is to leave this kind of effort where it belongs, behind us, and pick up where we left off.”

That undertaking begins Thursday with a home game against the Wild. If the Hawks want to dismiss their most recent defeat as a fluke, they must get back to what they’d been doing so well.

Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton, top, and his players react as they watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: CXA115

Here are four keys to righting their season:

1. Goalies going strong

This is where it fell apart last year, when they lost Corey Crawford in December and went 16-25-6 the rest of the way. There’s been better resistance this season.

Cam Ward took over when Crawford went out with a concussion last week and gave the Hawks his two best outings of the season before struggling in the Florida game. He stopped 56 of 59 shots by the Predators and Stars and helped shut down late charges in those games. When he needed a break, Collin Delia came through with 35 saves on 36 shots to beat Colorado.

“Corey’s a big part of this team and a guy that you really can’t replace,” Ward said. “I’ve gotta just go out there and give our team an opportunity to win.”

2. DeBrincat striking

The Hawks needed a scorer to catch fire, and Alex DeBrincat was right on time. After getting 16 points in the first 22 games, he’s got 15 in 17.

“When he’s feeling it, he just gets it through,” Colliton said. “He just finds a way.”

Colliton’s ideal arrangement has Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and DeBrincat on separate lines to keep a top scoring threat on the ice the majority of the game, and it’s worked well the last couple weeks.

3. Killing penalties

Defense has been a struggle all season, and the Hawks’ penalty kill was a wreck. Through the Dec. 11 loss at Winnipeg, they were 28th in the NHL in that department with a 74.4 percent success rate.

Since then, they’ve been closer to the league average at 78.9 percent. They had a streak of 10 penalty kills against Nashville, Dallas, Colorado and Florida before Panthers center Mike Hoffman scored a power-play goal late in the second period.

“More aggressive up ice, aggressive in the zone, trying to limit time and space on the power play,” Colliton said. “It’s their most skilled players, so we don’t want to be giving them a ton of time to process and feel comfortable and see their options. I think that’s improving.”

It’s been going well on the flipside, too. The Hawks have scored on 22.2 percent of their power plays the last seven games, up from about half what they were for the season before this run.

4. Early urgency

The games are harder when the Hawks spend most of the night clawing to get even then hoping they’ve still got enough burst to complete the comeback.

For team that’s had shaky confidence at times this season — two eight-game losing streaks will do that to anyone — taking an early lead sets a course. It’s more than trivia at this point; The Hawks are 10-3-4 when it scores first.

They scored a first-period goal in five of their last six games, and trailed coming out of the first only once in the last seven.

“I’m not sure what the difference is—I think just all coming out a little stronger,” center Dylan Strome said. “We’re getting pucks to the net.”