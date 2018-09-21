Blackhawks’ Adam Boqvist stays with team, could make opening-night roster

Earlier this year at the NHL draft combine, defenseman Adam Boqvist speculated that he was still “two or three years” away from being NHL ready.

But in reality, Boqvist might be a lot closer than he originally anticipated.

Boqvist redeemed himself in Thursday’s preseason game, which was two days after his timid performance in the Blackhawks’ preseason opener. And the team has taken notice.

The 18-year-old product of Sweden, who admitted he wasn’t as nervous the second time around as his preseason debut, played more aggressively, attacking the puck and showing off his speed in the Hawks’ 4-2 preseason loss to the Red Wings. On several occasions, Boqvist was a nuisance to Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou, pestering him in the Hawks’ zone and making him work for his lone goal.

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Adam Boqvist (27) and Detroit Red Wings forward Evgeny Svechnikov (37) go after the puck during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Detroit on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. | Mike Mulholland/The Grand Rapids Press via AP

At first, it appeared that Boqvist, who played a team-high 22:15, was leaving the Hawks’ training camp on a high note as it was expected that the Hawks would assign him to the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League before their season opener on Friday.

Nonetheless, the Hawks had other plans.

After the game, coach Joel Quenneville made it clear Boqvist would be staying with the team — at least for now.

“He’s going to be alright for a while here,” Quenneville told reporters in Detroit. “When I say ‘a while’ I mean we’ll see how he does next week.

“As we’ve gone through camp and we see him play through the games, we’re watching him. We’ve been pleased with him. It’s almost like, when you come to camp, we want to watch these guys. They make those decisions for us with how they play and it’s been a positive one.”

Asked if Boqvist would be on the Hawks’ opening-night roster, Quenneville said he wouldn’t throw “that out of the realm of possibilities.”

It’s very possible the Hawks plan to give Boqvist a taste of in-season NHL action before sending him off to the Knights. He technically can play in nine games this season without tapping into the first year of his entry-level deal.

General manager Stan Bowman has been impressed with Boqvist, a player he described as “fun to watch,” but Bowman said he’s not at all surprised with the young defenseman. Boqvist, the eight-overall pick of the 2018 draft, is one of the rare younger players, who thrive when they’re surrounded by talent, Bowman said.

“He’s probably going to be more effective than some people his age because he has the really good instincts,” Bowman told the Sun-Times. “Even though he’s playing against better players, he’s playing with really good players. He can read off them and I think that’s why he’s done well. It’s because the competition has gone up over the last week. It’s not a big deal for him because he has the really high talent level.”

With the newfound confidence, Boqvist believes he’s capable of playing at the NHL level. But with that in mind, he sees the need to be “bigger and strong,” two areas he plans to work on this season.

Boqvist, who played part of last season with Sweden’s junior hockey league, posting 24 points (14 goals, 10 assists) in 25 regular-season games, has surprised himself at camp and said he’s getting more comfortable as the days go by.

“It’s fun to be here now,” Boqvist said. “I need to keep it up … if I want to be here longer.”