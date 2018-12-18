Blackhawks activate Artem Anisimov, Gustav Forsling from injured reserve

Recovery went well for Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov, and he’ll likely be back on the ice for Tuesday’s home game against Nashville.

The Hawks activated Anisimov from injured reserve on Tuesday after he missed four games with a concussion. He has been practicing and doing conditioning work in the meantime and said Sunday he feels back to normal.

Anisimov is sixth on the team with 15 points (six goals, nine assists) and averages 16:14 on the ice per game.

They Hawks also announced that they activated defenseman Gustav Forsling from the injured reserve and loaned 19-year-old defenseman Henri Jokiharju to the Finnish men’s national junior team for the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will be held in Vancouver from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5, 2019.

Chicago Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov (15) looks to pass the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Chicago. | Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Jokiharju, a Oulu, Finland, native, posted 11 assists in 32 games with the Hawks this season. At last year’s World Junior tournament, the 2017 first-round draft pick scored two goals and had two assists in five games.