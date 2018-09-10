Can Brandon Manning be the spark the Blackhawks’ defense so desperately needs?

New Blackhawk Brandon Manning said Monday his decision to move to Chicago this summer was an “easy” one.

As he entered free agency this offseason, the former Flyers defenseman fielded numerous calls from potential teams, but no conversations impressed Manning more than the ones he had with Hawks general manager Stan Bowman and coach Joel Quenneville.

“When I talked to [Bowman] and [Quenneville] about how they saw my game, they saw me exactly how I see myself,” said Manning, who the Hawks signed in July to a two-year deal worth $4.5 million. “When you have coaches see you what you believe, I think that makes it easier. Sometimes if you have a coach expecting you to do things you can’t do or you have a coach that doesn’t think you can do different things then it makes it hard as a player.”

Manning also liked the franchise’s internal confidence — something he’s witnessed firsthand during a few workouts with some of his new teammates.

Can Brandon Manning be the spark to the Hawks defense this season? | Tom Mihalek/Associated Press

“When you listen to the guys talk, you can tell they believe they can win every year,” he said. “I think [with] the same core group and the superstars they have here, there’s a chance to win every year. That was obviously big.”

Entering training camp on Thursday, the Blackhawks’ defense remains one of the biggest concerns — perhaps only second to Corey Crawford’s health — for the team.

Last season, Crawford’s absence showed just how penetrable the Hawks’ defense was.

As a unit, the Hawks never managed to string more than two wins together after Crawford was put on the injured reserve with a head injury on Dec. 27. They also allowed 256 goals last season (162 of those after Crawford was sidelined), which was the most goals scored against the Hawks since the 2006-07 season.

It also didn’t help that veteran Duncan Keith didn’t play up to his usual standards last season, scoring only two goals off 182 shots on goal in 82 games.

With defense a pressing issue, the Hawks failed to add a top-four blue liner during free agency. However, the hard-hitting, shot-blocking Manning still believes he can have an immediate impact on the team.

Manning is coming off his most productive season in the NHL. The 28-year-old recorded a career-high 19 points (seven goals and 12 assists) in 65 games. Manning’s seven goals would’ve tied him for the most among Hawks defensemen last season.

“Coming into this season, I’m just excited and trying to build off last year,” said Manning, who focused on his skating and improving his mobility this offseason.

But another element he brings his his physicality, which is something Bowman and Quenneville like about his style.

“They want me to be just who I am and that’s a physical, go-out-and-compete-every-night type of guy,” Manning said. “And I think if I can do that, I can help out the other guys and show them how hard I compete and that I want to be here to win and help the team.

“The biggest thing is probably the edge I play with my physical game. If I can bring some of that then the rest of the guys can kind of feed off that.”