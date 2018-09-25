Blackhawks’ Corey Crawford continues to show progress, takes shots from Forsling

For the first time since February, Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford took shots from a teammate before practice Tuesday. Granted, it was defenseman Gustav Forsling, who is expected to be out until November after undergoing wrist surgery this summer, taking the shots, but it’s still a step in the right direction.

Coach Joel Quenneville said Crawford’s practice was “another good day.”

Crawford, who still has lingering symptoms from a concussion he suffered last season, has been working out on the ice with goaltending coach Jimmy Waite before team practices for the last week and a half. He’s been deflecting low-velocity shots from Waite and working on movement in the crease. Crawford hasn’t experienced contact nor many shots above his waist.

Quenneville said Crawford has continued to show improvement and earlier this week he hinted that Crawford might join the team for a practice this weekend. If that’s the case, it would be the first time Crawford has practiced with the Hawks since a morning skate in Arizona on Feb. 13.

Chicago Blackhawks' Corey Crawford guards the net during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, in Philadelphia .For all the talk about Corey Crawford and the aging core of the Chicago Blackhawks, coach Joel Quenneville delivered a simple message as the team got back together for the start of a season that could have a dramatic impact on the direction of the franchise. Bring it, all the time. | Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Quenneville said it “might be stretching it” to expect Crawford to be ready for the Hawks’ season opener on Oct. 4 against the Ottawa Senators, which means the Hawks will likely have to rely on backup Cam Ward, who allowed two goals off of the Red Wings first two shots in Tuesday’s preseason game at the United Center.

At the start of training camp, Crawford was uncertain when he would be ready to return to game action, but he said he was “really close” to being cleared.

Before he was put on injured reserve in December last season, Crawford posted a .929 save percentage, which was second-best in the NHL at the time.

Dominik Kahun shines

Forward Dominik Kahun has risen to nearly every opportunity this preseason for the Hawks, and Quenneville has taken notice.

Quenneville moved Kahun up to the Hawks top line with center Jonathan Toews and right wing Alex DeBrincat. With that line, Kahun, who the Hawks signed to an entry-level deal in April, swatted in flying puck off of Toews stick to earn his second goal of the preseason. In three preseason games, Kahun has posted four points.

Kahun, who was one of Germany’s heroes in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, has made it clear to the Hawks that he plans to exercise his European assignment clause if he doesn’t make the opening-night roster, The Athletic reported.

Sense of urgency

The Hawks trimmed down their training camp roster to 31 players (17 forwards, 10 defensemen and four goalies) on Tuesday after dismissing defenseman Joni Tuulola and Carl Dahlstrom to Rockford. And with the season opener just over one week away, Quenneville is starting to feel a sense of urgency.

The Hawks will start to run potential pairings and lineups in their remaining three preseason games, Quenneville said.

“As you go along through preseason you get more NHL lineups or the most probable lineup that’s going to be there opening night,” Quenneville said. “Everybody in the league is in that same mode. So it’s a more game-like ready type situation where you can evaluate and then there’s always in the back of the mind, it’s a preseason game.”

Power-play works out

The Hawks have put an emphasis on fixing their power-play over the last week, and their work seemed to have paid off.

During their second power-play of the game, Toews scored thanks to assists from DeBrincat and Patrick Kane.