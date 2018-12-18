Blackhawks’ Jeremy Colliton believes Erik Gustafsson can be ‘top player’ in NHL

Defenseman Erik Gustafsson continued his hot streak on Tuesday in the Blackhawks’ 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators at the United Center.

With the Hawks on the power play in the second period, Patrick Kane took the puck down the boards and passed it to Gustafsson, who fired off a quick shot down the middle.

“Saw the lane, shot it and saw it go in,” Gustafsson said.

He made it look as easy as 1-2-3.

Erik Gustafsson has five assists in 12 NHL games. (AP Photo)

Gustafsson said his confidence has grown significantly over the last week, and it’s shown on the ice. He’s notched four points (two goals, two assists) in the Hawks’ last four games.

Coach Jeremy Colliton said he’s not surprised with Gustafsson’s recent explosion of productivity.

“He’s always had the ability,” Colliton said. “He continues to battle the puck decisions, engagement defensively. He’s got the world at his feet if he wants as far as his ability to contribute in this league at a high level. He’s going to make … those special plays.

“But it’s raising the minimum level that he plays at. If he does that then he can be a top player on top teams.”