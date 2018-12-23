Lapses everywhere as Chicago Blackhawks revert in 6-3 loss to Florida Panthers

This version of the Blackhawks is unlikely to cruise to victories. When they win it’s going to come from the precise puck control and thorough effort they showed in the recent sweep of a two-game road trip.

They aren’t good enough to get by on the way they played Sunday against the Panthers. They reverted to some of the same slop that dragged them to the bottom of the league early this month and lost 6-3 at home, falling to a Florida team that doesn’t scare anybody.

The Hawks are taking a three-day break, allowing players to get away for Christmas, and maybe that’s what they need. It also could’ve been part of the problem, along with it being their third game in four nights.

Whatever the reason, the Hawks weren’t there mentally or physically.

Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov, left, is checked by Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Chicago.

“A little bit of both,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “We weren’t skating as well as we have and a lot of decisions were — We could [make] different ones.”

They played solid stretches against Florida and had a 2-1 lead late in the second period, but lapses took them down. Their most egregiously careless moment came on the Panthers’ first goal, negating an otherwise strong first period.

Florida center Jayce Hawryluk skated in on Carl Dahlstrom and slipped past him, losing the puck briefly. As Hawryluk went for it, Cam Ward came 10 feet out of the net and left it wide open for a goal.

Ward hopelessly chucked his stick in front of the shot as he lunged on the ice.

He dominated in his first two starts after Corey Crawford went on Injured Reserve with a concussion, but allowed five goals on 26 shots against Florida. The Panthers also had at least three pucks hit the posts.

The Hawks slipped on Hawryluk again early in the second, when he skated behind Duncan Keith and Erik Gustafsson on a change of possession near Florida’s net, and Mike Matheson led him with a long pass.

Connor Murphy and Alex DeBrincat scored to keep the Hawks afloat at 2-2, but they crumbled when the Panthers scored twice in 31 seconds late in the second period.

Down 3-2 fresh off Mike Hoffman’s goal, it was time for the Hawks to dig in or cash out. They were done. Florida’s MacKenzie Weegar fired a shot from deep, and Jared McCann beat four Hawks to the rebound and chipped it past Ward.

“It seemed like we just lost a bit of our jump,” Murphy said of that juncture. “I don’t know whether it’s just playing a lot of games in a few nights and travel — Guys seemed to lose a bit of their jump that we had before.”

DeBrincat added, “You can make all the excuses you want, but I just don’t think we played a very good game… We have to find a way to battle through it, play a simple game if that’s the case, and get pucks deep and battle harder. That’s something we didn’t do enough.”

In the scope of the season at large, a letdown like this isn’t shocking for the Hawks. But they’d raised the possibility of a turnaround by going 4-1-1 and looking better in several aspects.

The loss to Florida poses the question of which one is the aberration.

“I think it’s pretty obvious when we’re playing a certain way, we’re a good team,” center Dylan Strome said. “We’ve just gotta play the right way and follow the game plan… Hopefully we can continue that after Christmas and continue the little good run that we’re on.”

That’s a theory. The concrete answer will come after the holiday, when the Hawks resume Thursday with a home game against Minnesota.