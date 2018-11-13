Jeremy Colliton believes Blackhawks are improving despite wavering confidence

The Blackhawks are in a “fragile” state at the moment.

One week after the team fired coach Joel Quenneville and replaced him with 33-year-old Jeremy Colliton, the Hawks are riding an eight-game winless streak. And under Colliton’s control, they’re 0-2-1.

“When you’re in a losing streak, it’s hard to get out of it,” Colliton said Tuesday after practice. “You need to play really, really well. You need a couple breaks, but often you don’t get them. You got to make your own breaks. And we’re close. Once we break through, that tide will turn and we can go on a run.”

Colliton believes the team’s overall confidence level “is pretty high” despite its recent skid. But until the Hawks have some sort of breakthrough and win a game, Colliton said the team is “a little fragile.”

Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton talks to his players during a timeout in the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Chicago. The Hurricanes won 4-3. | David Banks/Associated Press

That wavering confidence was evident in the Hawks’ 3-2 overtime loss on Monday to the Hurricanes. In the second period, the Hawks went from sitting on a comfortable two-goal lead to being tied, 2-2, in the matter of five minutes.

Despite the results, Colliton saw improvement. And Patrick Kane did, too.

Kane said the team is getting more comfortable with the new system Colliton’s staff is implementing.

“There’s definitely some differences, some things we’re trying to change,” Kane said. “We’re kind of trying to do it on the fly and it’s not the easiest things when you’re doing it in the NHL.

“[When the team regains momentum] everyone will start feeling comfortable with where we’re at.”

With three games and several practices under his belt, Colliton has learned a lot about this team. His main takeaway is how invested everyone — including the veterans — is to getting better.

“I learned they’re extremely open to feedback,” Colliton said. “They want to get better. They want the video. They want the meetings. They want to talk. They want these ideas. They want to know how we can win — what’s the plan? And it’s right on down the line … The oldest guys, they’re almost the most excited about talking hockey and how we’re going to turn this around.”

Colliton knew taking over the Hawks one month into the season was going to be an uphill battle, but he’s relying on his players to trust him.

“We got to keep the belief,” Colliton said. “In my view, the only thing that gets in the way from us turning the ship around and having a lot of success is if there’s doubt in what we’re doing. If guys stop believing we’re on the right track.”

And according to left wing Brandon Saad, that shouldn’t be the problem.

“In the past what we were doing wasn’t working,” Saad said. “He’s our new coach. We want to commit to his system and buy into his play.”

Notes: Saad returned to the ice for the first time since he was injured in practice last Friday. Saad, who missed the last two games with an arm injury, could play Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues, Colliton said.