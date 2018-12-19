Blackhawks on best run since Jeremy Colliton took over as coach

DALLAS — They took on the top two teams in their division, faced two other playoff-caliber opponents and lost their starting goalie. And you know what? It was a pretty strong home stand for the Blackhawks.

Any progress, no matter how small on the scale of the season as a whole, is meaningful to group that’s just trying to dig its way out of the basement. The Hawks played well in three games — beating the Penguins and Predators, losing to the Jets in overtime — and put up one stinker in a total meltdown against the Sharks.

It would’ve been a forgettable stretch for their recent championship-contending teams, but not this year. It was the best they’ve played under coach Jeremy Colliton and the first time in a month they’ve picked up at least five points in a four-game span.

“We had a stretch where we played seven pretty good games, not perfect and not all at the same level, but the work ethic was there and we were in all of them,” said Colliton, who insisted he saw improvement even during the eight-game losing streak. “Last game was a step back. For me to see the response (against Nashville), that was very positive. So let’s do it again.”

Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton speaks to the media after the team's NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Chicago. The Hurricanes won 4-3. (AP Photo/David Banks) ORG XMIT: OTKDB

With the longest home stand of the season complete, the Hawks hit the road for a tough back-to-back. They’re at Dallas on Thursday, then traveling with minimal time to adjust to the altitude for a game at Colorado on Friday. It will be their first crack at each team.

The Stars and Avalanche are intent on making playoff pushes, and those teams need to clean up when a lightweight opponent comes to town. Even after a modestly successful week at home, the Hawks are last in the Central at 28 points. In the NHL, only the Kings (27) are worse.

Colorado is third in the division with 42 points, followed by Dallas at 37. The Avalanche have lost four of their last five heading into tonight’s home game against Montreal.

The crescendo of the Hawks home stand was their win over Nashville, regardless of the Predators coming in on the second game of a back-to-back. In the aftermath of losing Corey Crawford to another concussion, the defense bowed up and Cam Ward delivered his best game of the season.

The Hawks allowed 31 shots on goal, three below their season average, and Ward stopped 30 of them. The .968 save percentage was his highest since posting a shutout for Carolina in February. The only other time he’s held an opponent to fewer than three goals in a full game this season was Oct. 28 in an overtime loss to Edmonton.

“We want to continue to grow as a team with him on our minds and play for one another,” Ward said. “But he’s not gonna be forgotten, and I’m not Crawford out there. I’m just going to try to give this team a chance to win every time I get the opportunity.”

They’ll need more of that from Ward — or reasonably close to it, at least — to keep gaining ground in the division while Crawford’s out. He won’t be back before Dec. 27, and the Dallas-Colorado swing will require Ward to go both nights or make the Hawks reliant on recent minor league call-up Collin Delia.

If Delia plays, it will be his third career NHL game and first since March. The Avalanche, by the way, are the highest-scoring team in the Western Conference at 3.67 goals per game.

The Hawks remain unfazed, though — especially Colliton. He hasn’t wavered in his belief that the team is trending upwardly and doesn’t care if that sounds crazy to the outside world. He sees it getting better and senses that his players think the same.

“I think, considering the circumstances, it’s quite good,” he said when asked about the team’s morale Tuesday morning. “The sky isn’t falling because we lose a game (to San Jose) after we played well for a couple nights. Let’s get back to it.”