Blackhawks’ Murphy to be out longer than expect, bring on Jokiharju?

Defenseman Henri Jokiharju’s dream of making the Blackhawks’ opening night roster is looking more and more like a reality as camp progresses.

The Hawks announced Wednesday that defenseman Connor Murphy will be out longer than they originally anticipated. The team said it plans to re-evaluate him after six weeks off the ice and it’s expected that Murphy won’t be able to return now for eight to 12 weeks. That means he could potentially not crack the Hawks’ lineup until mid-December.

Jokiharju, a right-handed defenseman who ripped up the Western Hockey League last season, posting 71 points, could fill the void that Murphy’s absence leaves.

At the start of training camp, coach Joel Quenneville seemed hesitant at the idea of having a young defenseman like Jokiharju, a first-round draft pick in 2017, would break camp with the Hawks. But after he saw what Jokiharju was capable of in Tuesday’s 4-1 preseason loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, Quenneville’s tone changed.

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Henri Jokiharju, of Finland, carries the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during a preseason NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. | Paul Vernon/Associated Press

“I like him. You notice him on the ice,” Quenneville said of his impression of Jokiharju’s preseason performance. “He’s got a little bit of everything to his game … The adjustments from juniors is going to be something that he acquires as we’re going along. But he’s pretty adapt on assessing situations when the danger’s there and when it’s not. I thought he did a really good job last night.

“I know it’s only one exhibition game, but he certainly helps himself every single day by the way he comes to the rink. He brings an element where you can see he wants to get better; he wants to learn. He wants to make the team.”

After spending most of the start of camp paired with veteran defenseman Duncan Keith, Jokiharju was paired with Brandon Manning at practice.

Corey Crawford update

Goalie Corey Crawford had his sixth consecutive on-ice workout with goaltender coach Jimmy Waite, but it was his shortest one yet. After 20 minutes of on-ice work, Crawford, who is suffering from concussion symptoms, left the rink with trainer Mike Gapski.

Quenneville advised reporters not to “read too much into” Crawford leaving the ice earlier than his previous half-hour sessions. He also said Crawford has continued to show improvement and is feeling better, but Quenneville refused to speculate as to whether or not Crawford would be ready for opening night.

Crawford will have an off day Wednesday and likely return to the ice Thursday, Quenneville said.

First-round roster moves

The Hawks made their first round of roster moves and re-assigned goalie Alexis Gravel, forward Philipp Kurashev and defenseman Jake Ryczek to their respective Quebec Major Junior Hockey League teams. The Hawks also released forward Shaw Boomhower from from his amateur tryout.

The Hawks’ current camp roster now consists of 53 players (28 forwards, 19 defensemen and six goaltenders).

The biggest position battles remaining are for the spot as the Hawks’ 14th forward and seventh defenseman.

