Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane, Nick Schmaltz continue where they left off last season

immy Howard #35 of the Detroit Red Wings makes a save against Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks during a preseason game at the United Center on September 25, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Right wing Patrick Kane received a cross-ice pass from fellow winger Nick Schmaltz and raced toward the net Tuesday night at the United Center. Seconds later, Kane fired a vintage Kane-like pass through traffic and back to Schmaltz, who tapped it behind Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard.

It was just how they practiced.

“We always talk about coming in with speed on the power-play breakout, and there’s a good chance to score off the rush because you have one or two guys beat usually have an odd man rush,” Schmaltz said Wednesday. “A lot of times you just try to set it up.”

The goal, which was the Hawks’ second power-play goal of the preseason game, looked smooth. It seemed effortless.

And that’s in part because of the chemistry Kane and Schmaltz have been able to form over two seasons playing together.

In 78 games last season, Kane and Schmaltz skated nearly 750 minutes together during five-on-five play, according to Natural Stat Trick. Kane assisted 11 of Schmaltz’s 21 goals last season. Schmaltz had his hand in nine of Kane’s 27 goals.

“We read off each other pretty well,” Schmaltz said. “We have a sense of where each other are on the ice at all times. We like to play the sides in those offensive zones. We like to play east to west, try to find teams where we can find each other and move off each other and create space.”

Similar to last season, center Artem Anisimov has continued to play with Schmaltz and Kane. The two wingers now seemingly function on the same wavelength. Schmaltz said it’s become increasingly easier to read where he needs to be and when for Kane.

“It’s definitely coming more naturally,” Schmaltz said. “Hopefully, we can keep going and just not having to think to much out there and just play.”

The Hawks will lean on Schmaltz’s connection with Kane. The duo is expected to play an important role on their new top power-play unit, which coach Joel Quenneville has praised.

“Our power play did some really nice things, off the rush, on entries,” Quenneville said. “We shot the puck. We had net presence. We had retrievals. We had some different plays and different looks. It was good.”

During training camp, the Hawks have put an emphasis on improving their power play, which was the ninth-worst in the league last season with a conversion rate of 15.99 percent. Their main top unit consists of Schmaltz, Kane, Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat and Adam Boqvist, who was recently dismissed from the Hawks’ training camp.

Schmaltz believes that his chemistry with Kane will help improve it.

“Hopefully, we can continue to create chances off the rush and take advantage of the speed we have,” Schmaltz said.

NOTES: The Hawks assigned forwards forwards Victor Ejdsell, Alexandre Fortin and Matthew Highmore to Rockford and 18-year-old defenseman Boqvist to the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League.

After those cuts, the Hawks training camp roster stands at 27 players with 14 forwards, 9 defenseman and 4 goalies. But in reality, the roster actually has 25 players as defensemen Connor Murphy and Gustav Forsling and goalie Corey Crawford are expected to begin the season on the injured reserve.

With Boqvist gone, the Hawks seven defensemen on their opening-night roster will likely be Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Brandon Davidson, Brandon Manning, Henri Jokiharju, Jan Rutta and Erik Gustafsson.