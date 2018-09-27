Blackhawks finalize blue line and sign Brandon Davidson to one-year deal

Throughout the Blackhawks training camp, defenseman Brandon Davidson wasn’t paying attention to the roster cuts as long his name wasn’t on the list.

“I never looked at it,” said Davidson, who was at the Blackhawks training camp on a professional tryout.

At least that was the case until Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after news broke that 18-year-old defenseman Adam Boqvist was assigned to the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, Davidson received a text message from his brother alerting him that there was only seven healthy defensemen remaining on the Hawks training camp roster. (Defensemen Connor Murphy and Gustav Forsling are expected to begin this season on the injured reserve.)

Chicago Blackhawks' Brandon Davidson (22), Luc Snuggerud (45) and Dominik Kahun (24) celebrate the goal of John Hayden (40) against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of an NHL hockey preseason game Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Ottawa, Ontario. | Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP

Davidson responded: “Huh? Maybe we should call my agent.”

The Hawks announced Thursday morning that they agreed to a one-year contract worth $650,000 with Davidson.

For Davidson, the deal is a sigh of relief.

“That’s huge for me,” Davidson said. “Coming in here, I wanted to make sure I established myself and put my best foot forward in making this team. Now that I’ve done that, the concentration is on the team and winning.”

Davidson’s journey to the Hawks wasn’t the most glamorous route. Last season, he played on three teams — the Canadiens, Oilers and Islanders — and posted seven points and a minus-13 in 51 games.

“It was also an experience that helped me understand how to go through those situations and made me stronger as a person and mentally helped me a lot,” Davidson said. “Now [it’s good] to be here and re-establish myself.”

Size, steadiness, reliability — those are all the ingredients, coach Joel Quenneville said, the Hawks need on their blue line. And Davidson, who is 6-foot-2 and weighs 208 pounds, checked all those boxes.

“He earned an opportunity to play,” Quenneville said of Davidson. “His consistency is something we were looking for.”

Those qualities are even more important as the Hawks prepare to begin the season without a clear timetable of when star goalie Corey Crawford will be ready to play.

Davidson and forward David Kampf took to the ice at the United Center before practice to help goalie Corey Crawford take another leap in his recovery from a concussion he suffered last year. The two participated in drills where they took shots on Crawford in his most rigorous on-ice workout yet.

“[It] looks like he’s coming along nicely,” Davidson said of Crawford. “He’s moving well. My shot’s not too hard to contend [against], but it looks like he did a good job this morning and it’s forward progress.”

Quenneville said Crawford, who hasn’t practiced with the team in seven months, is still on track to join the Hawks in practice early next week. But it’s unlikely Crawford will be ready in time for the Hawks’ season opener on Oct. 4.

Without Crawford, who has a career .919 save percentage over 409 games, the Hawks need to lock down control in their own zone — something they failed to do in Tuesday’s preseason game against the Red Wings.

“Pucks went through us in some dangerous parts of the ice [on Tuesday] that led to them having all alone and uncontested shots,” Quenneville said. “We have to be better with our sticks, better in shooting lanes and blocking shots. That’s something from last year that can be improved upon.”