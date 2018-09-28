‘One forward now & a discussion’: Blackhawks prepare to finalize roster

Blackhawks prospects had the last two weeks to impress coach Joel Quenneville and general manager Stan Bowman and prove why they are deserving of an opening-night roster spot. Some surprising players — like forward Luke Johnson and 19-year-old defenseman Henri Jokiharju — rose to the occasion, while others fell from grace.

Less than one week away from the Hawks’ season opener in Ottawa on Oct. 4, Quenneville said the Hawks are down to “one forward now and a discussion.”

And this might be one of the most difficult cuts of the preseason.

With star right wing Patrick Kane scratched for Thursday’s preseason game against the Senators, Quenneville put forward Dylan Sikura on the top power-play unit and the second line with left wing Nick Schmaltz and center Artem Anisimov. It was Sikura’s chance to show off his explosiveness and stick-handling skills.

Chicago Blackhawks right wing John Hayden (40) and St. Louis Blues right wing Chris Thorburn battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Chicago. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

But after two periods and just under eight minutes of ice time, Quenneville had seen enough.

Quenneville promoted forward John Hayden to the second line in place of Sikura, who was sent down to the fourth line and removed from the power-play.

“The reason I was up there is because of how I played,” Hayden said after the 2-1 preseason loss. “I want to play the same game regardless of the situation, whether it’s preseason, regular season or playoffs.

“I just do what I can. Lot of things out of my control, out of all our control, just play as hard as you can and try and help the team out however you can.”

Sikura, who played in the Hawks’ final five games last season after finishing his senior campaign at Northeastern University, was viewed as a potential roster lock toward the beginning of camp. But over the last few preseason games, Sikura hasn’t managed to standout much and he’s been overshadowed by players like Hayden, Johnson and center David Kampf.

Quenneville has specifically taken notice in Johnson and Kampf.

“Johnson has had an excellent camp,” Quenneville said. “He’s been really consistent. Kamper has been really good as well. Those two guys are the guys that really added something with the consistency of their game, the pace of their game. Both can play wing, both can play center, both can take draws, both can kill penalties, both look quick.

“You can talk about every single guy but those two guys to me have had the camp that they’ve earned the chance to either start here or be here.”

With the way Quenneville has talked about some of the other forwards, Sikura could be the odd man out when the Hawks finalize their roster in the coming days.

But on the bright side, playing in Rockford might do 23-year-old Sikura some good and help him adjust to the speed and rigors of professional hockey. After a rough start last season, the Hawks sent forward Vinnie Hinostroza, who was 23 at the time, to Rockford. Hinostroza played 23 games, posting 22 points, and returned to the Hawks revitalized.

Asked if Sikura could benefit from starting the season in Rockford, Quenneville said: “We’ll see. It’s something we’ll talk about. We don’t have many moves left.”

NOTE: Along with removing a forward from their roster, the Hawks need to cut one more goalie.

With goalie Corey Crawford still recovering from a concussion, Cam Ward will likely start the season in the net with Hawks, but it’s unclear whether Collin Delia and Anton Forsberg is third on their organizational depth chart.

Quenneville previously said that sometimes the business side of the league plays a part in final roster decisions.

“Sometimes waivers is part of it, money sometimes as well,” Quenneville said. “At the end of the day, we like making hockey decision being the final one but there’s always a little bit of variables from a lot of different places.”

Delia has had an impressive camp so far, but the Hawks have to determine if Delia’s potential is worth the risk of losing Forsberg, who would have to clear waivers if he’s demoted to Rockford. With that in mind, it’s expected that Forsberg will likely be Ward’s backup and Delia will be re-assigned to Rockford.

Last season, Forsberg played 35 games in place of Crawford, posting 2.97 goals against average.