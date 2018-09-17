Victor Ejdsell feels confident after four days of Blackhawks training camp

Forward Victor Ejdsell had just wrapped up a 52-game season — which included two playoff games — with his team in the Swedish Hockey League. And then the next thing he knew, Ejdsell was boarding a plane to fly to the United States.

By the time Ejdsell arrived to play with the Blackhawks in March, he was running solely on adrenaline.

“My body was tired,” Ejdsell recalled Monday.

Despite the fatigue, coach Joel Quenneville could tell there was something special with the 6-foot-5, 214-pound Swedish left wing, who posted only one assist in six games with the Hawks last season.

Chicago Blackhawks center Victor Ejdsell (14) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 30, 2018, in Denver. | David Zalubowski/Associated Press

After the Hawks’ season came to a close, Ejdsell was shipped to Rockford as the IceHogs were preparing for the postseason.

“The reality [of how tired I was] kind of came there and knocked me out there for awhile,” Ejdsell said. “But I kind of got back and into the game more in the playoffs with Rockford. And I felt better and better with every game that I played in.”

He also looked better, too.

Ejdsell tallied just one point in the five regular-season games he played with Rockford. But once the Calder Cup playoffs rolled around, Ejdsell found his element and bursted onto the scene, posting 12 points, including seven goals, in 13 playoff games.

“It was huge for me to come in and play in that many games,” Ejdsell said. “And it was the perfect opportunity for me to get used to everything.”

Like many other prospects, the 23-year-old Ejdsell came into training camp with the goal of making the Hawks’ roster for opening night on Oct. 4. And after four days of observations, there’s a good chance he might.

Ejdsell, who the Hawks acquired when they traded right wing Ryan Hartmann to the Nashville Predators in February, has been playing as a left wing on a line with center Artem Anisimov and right wing Dylan Sikura. He also a member of the second of only two units for power-play drills on Monday.

“That feels really good [to play with Anisimov] and that’s a boost for my confidence,” Ejdsell said. “I’m just trying to do my thing out there and play my game and see where that takes me.”

Right now, Quenneville’s biggest concern with Ejdsell is whether or not he’ll be able to handle the NHL’s speed.

“Victor is a big-body guy that’s pretty handy with the puck, has a tremendous shot, sees plays well for a big man,” Quenneville said. “The pace is what we want to make sure he’s ready for and the quick movement but he certainly gives us with his size a different look in some areas that we don’t mind along the wall.”

But Ejdsell’s believes he can handle it.

“[Trying] to keep the speed with my legs and be more explosive and be strong along the boards,” Ejdsell said, ‘that’s probably the main key of my game.”

Anisimov MIA?

As assistant coach Kevin Dineen started developing potential power-play units at training camp, there was one notable player missing in action. Anisimov, who led the team with 11 power-play goals last season, didn’t participate in the Hawks’ power-play drills during Monday’s scrimmage.

But here’s who did: The first group had a lot more depth than the latter and consisted of forwards Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat, Jonathan Toews and Nick Schmaltz and defenseman Duncan Keith. The second unit featured Sikura, Ejdsell, Brandon Saad and Chris Kunitz and defenseman Erik Gustaffsson.

Corey Crawford update

Goalie Corey Crawford returned to the ice for the third time in four days. The half-hour solo session with goaltending coach Jimmy Waite focused on movement in the crease. Quenneville said Crawford has been responding positively to the workouts so far, but it’s still uncertain when he’ll be able to practice with the team again.