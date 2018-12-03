What a world: Employees For Life John Paxson, Gar Forman can Bulls’ Fred Hoiberg

Somebody up there must really not like Fred Hoiberg. Somebody above the pay grade of a Reinsdorf, any Reinsdorf.

What higher power would allow the torture that John Paxson and Gar Forman have inflicted on the Bulls coach? Or, for that matter, on the rest of us? And for so long?

Think about it. Hoiberg watched two-thirds of the core of the Bulls’ rebuild go down with injuries — Lauri Markkanen before this season began and Kris Dunn after one game. Oh, and Bobby Portis eventually went down, too. Then Hoiberg had to sit through Cameron Payne and Jabari Parker and the rest of the hellishness of the early season. He watched his offense reduced to whatever Zach LaVine wanted to do with the ball whenever he wanted to do it.

But then, finally, gloriously, Markkanen made his season debut over the weekend.

Bulls executives Gar Forman (center) and John Paxson (right), and head coach Fred Hoiberg at a 2017 press conference. (James Foster/For the Sun-Times)

And the Bulls fired Hoiberg on Monday morning.

Apparently, you don’t want to cross the Man Upstairs.

Or the two guys with jobs for life, Gar-Pax, who pulled out the knife Monday.

I wouldn’t begin to try to make the case that Hoiberg was a great coach or that he deserved another season beyond this one.

But now? Really? Twenty-four games in?

The Bulls at least should have given him the opportunity to see what he could do with Markkanen, LaVine and Dunn. That was the whole idea of the season. If the Bulls were judging him for his work with Parker, Robin Lopez and the rest, there should be a payoff involved. You can argue that he’ll get paid the rest of his $25 million contract through next season, but Hoiberg wasn’t in it for just the money. He was also in it for the light at the end of the tunnel.

He might want to leaf through the Geneva Convention to see if he’s in line for reparations. What happened Monday is beyond cruel.

This goes back to chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, because almost everything does. Coaches come and go, but the vice president (Paxson) and the general manager (Forman) stay. It’s the Reinsdorf Way to stand for ages by executives who haven’t delivered. See the White Sox. Gar-Pax get the Reinsdorf benefit of the doubt on the rebuild, but Hoiberg doesn’t.

Scott Skiles, Vinny Del Negro, Tom Thibodeau and Hoiberg go, and Gar-Pax, who hired the head coaches, stay.

It’s not good when the first reaction to much of what the Bulls do is a shake of the head.

“After a thorough evaluation, I elected to make this move with the overall development of our team in mind,” Paxson said in a statement. “As a team, I believe it is imperative that we make unfaltering strides in the right direction and build the right habits to help put our players in the best position to evolve not only now, but into the future.’’

It wasn’t Hoiberg’s fault Markkanen hurt his elbow or that Dunn and Portis hurt their knees. It wasn’t his fault that the rest of the Bulls’ roster was made up of marginal NBA players. If Paxson is taking Hoiberg to task for a lack of effort by some of the players on his team, well, who signed those players? Who’s job was it to look into the character of those players?

The Bulls promoted associate head coach Jim Boylen to head coach, meaning he’ll get a chance to see the rebuild start to take positive steps. He’ll want to keep a close eye on his back.

Hoiberg might not have been the coach to take the Bulls from Point C to Point B. But it wasn’t fair to fire him 24 games into Point C.